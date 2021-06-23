NFL player Ebner withdraws from Olympic rugby 7s selection

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — NFL player Nate Ebner has withdrawn from contention for the U.S. rugby sevens squad for the Tokyo Olympics. The 32-year-old safety says he had surgery after playing last season for the New York Giants and hasn't recovered in time to compete for a spot on the Olympic roster. The Tokyo Olympic rugby sevens tournament kicks off July 26. He sustained a knee injury last season and is now a free agent. Ebner was playing for the New England Patriots when he took time out in 2016 to play for the U.S. team as rugby sevens made its Olympic debut in Rio de Janeiro.