Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL player Ebner withdraws from Olympic rugby 7s selection

wcn247.com
 14 days ago

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — NFL player Nate Ebner has withdrawn from contention for the U.S. rugby sevens squad for the Tokyo Olympics. The 32-year-old safety says he had surgery after playing last season for the New York Giants and hasn't recovered in time to compete for a spot on the Olympic roster. The Tokyo Olympic rugby sevens tournament kicks off July 26. He sustained a knee injury last season and is now a free agent. Ebner was playing for the New England Patriots when he took time out in 2016 to play for the U.S. team as rugby sevens made its Olympic debut in Rio de Janeiro.

www.wcn247.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby Sevens#England#Rio De Janeiro#American Football#Ap#The New York Giants#The New England Patriots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Football
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Nate Ebner will not be on U.S. Olympic men’s rugby team in Tokyo

NFL safety Nate Ebner withdrew from consideration for the U.S. Olympic men’s rugby team, citing an injury that required surgery. “It pains me to announce my withdrawal from competing for a spot at the Tokyo Olympics with the USA Men’s Sevens,” Ebner said in a press release. “The time tables did not align with trials for the Games.”
BasketballFOX Sports

Ben Simmons withdraws from Australia's Olympic squad

SYDNEY (AP) — Ben Simmons has withdrawn from Australia’s Olympic squad in order to spend time working on his individual skill development following a disappointing NBA post-season for the Philadelphia 76ers. Basketball Australia issued a statement early Tuesday local time to confirm Simmons’ decision to pull out of selection for...
BasketballSporting News

Ryan Broekhoff and Isaac Humphries withdraw from Tokyo Olympics squad

The Australian Boomers have suffered a blow prior to their Las Vegas training camp next week with Ryan Broekhoff and Isaac Humphries withdrawing from the squad. Basketball Australia made the official announcement on Friday night, with Broekhoff citing mental health issues and Humphries suffering from injury. Broekhoff, who represented Australia...
TennisPosted by
newschain

Injured Simona Halep withdraws from Tokyo Olympics

Simona Halep has become the latest high-profile player to withdraw from the Olympics as she continues to battle a calf injury. The Romanian was hoping to go for gold in Tokyo next month but will not recover in time having also missed the French Open and Wimbledon because of the problem.
Swimming & Surfingalbuquerqueexpress.com

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

Leading South African surfer Jordy Smith has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics due to injury. The 33-year-old was considered a medal candidate but informed Surfing South Africa on Thursday that he was forced to withdraw, having suffered a serious knee injury in training five weeks ago. Smith, one of two...
NBAcbslocal.com

Sixers’ Ben Simmons Withdraws From Toyko Olympics To Work On His Skillset

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons has elected to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics and not play for the Australian national team, per a release from Basketball Australia. ESPN first reported the news. Instead, Simmons will spend the offseason focusing on his individual skill development. “It is...
SportsMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Perry Baker back in U.S. rugby 7s squad for Tokyo Olympics

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Two-time world rugby sevens player of the year Perry Baker has recovered from a serious leg injury to earn his place in the U.S. Olympic squad announced Friday. U.S. head coach Mike Friday announced a squad of 12 players, one alternate and two traveling reserves...
Tennisphiladelphiaherald.com

Stanislas Wawrinka withdraws from upcoming Tokyo Olympics

Bern [Switzerland], June 29 (ANI): Former world number three Stanislas Wawrinka has withdrawn from the upcoming Tokyo Olympics which will kick-start from July 23. Wawrinka who is a three times majors champion has won a Gold medal in the men's doubles event at the 2008 Summer Olympics, partnering with Roger Federer for Switzerland.
NBASportsnet.ca

Report: Nets’ James Harden withdraws from US Olympic roster

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden has withdrawn his name from the United States’ roster for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics due to the hamstring injury he suffered during the playoffs, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports. With Harden’s withdrawal, Charania reports Detroit Pistons‘ Jerami Grant and Chicago Bulls‘ Zach LaVine will occupy...
RugbyWNCY

Rugby-All Black Clarke misses out on Olympic selection

(Reuters) – All Blacks winger Caleb Clarke has missed out on selection for New Zealand’s Olympic rugby sevens squad, with coach Clark Laidlaw citing a lack of experience and match practice in the format. The explosive 22-year-old, who lit up the All Blacks in his debut season last year, opted...
Rugbydailyjournal.net

Aussie co-captains back on rugby 7s women’s squad for Tokyo

SYDNEY — Co-captains Shannon Parry and Sharni Williams are among five players returning to the defending champion Australia women’s rugby sevens side for the Tokyo Olympics. The Australian Olympic Committee said on Saturday that Emma Tonegato, Evania Pelite and Charlotte Caslick would also return for their second games. The team...
Gadsden, ALPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban’s Latest Recruit Is Making Everyone Feel Old

Nick Saban has been running the show at Alabama for so long, he’s starting to recruit the sons of players who starred for him in Tuscaloosa. On Saturday, Saban hosted Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. on an unofficial visit. Dre is a defensive back and class of 2024 recruit out of Gadsden City High School in Alabama.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Former Cowboys WR Rips Amari Cooper For 'Lack of Effort'

FRISCO - A long, long time ago, we knew Jimmy Smith. He was a quiet young wide receiver in Dallas Cowboys camp, so intimidated by his surroundings that for quite some time, in the team's training camp dining room in Austin, he declined lunch. Why? Because he was too shy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy