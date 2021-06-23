Athletics race to large, early lead, defeat Rangers 13-6
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Matt Chapman and Ramon Laureano hit two-run home runs and the Oakland Athletics scored nine runs in the first three innings on the way to a 13-6 win over the Texas Rangers. Cole Irvin earned his second straight win and the A's snapped a three-game losing streak. Eli White and Joey Gallo homered for the Rangers. Texas pitcher Jordan Lyles, originally scheduled to start, entered with Oakland leading 7-0 and allowed two runs in the third inning before throwing four shutout innings.www.wcn247.com