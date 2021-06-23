Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Check, mate: Miffed Max stares down Girardi, Nats top Phils

By AARON BRACY - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 14 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Phillies manager Joe Girardi after getting checked for a third time by umpires for sticky stuff as the Washington Nationals beat Philadelphia 3-2. Scherzer looked sharp in his return after missing a start due to a groin injury, striking out eight in five innings. Girardi apparently didn’t like what he saw. In the fourth, soon after a high and tight pitch, Girardi asked the umpires to check Scherzer as part of MLB's crackdown on grip enhancers. When approached by crew chief Alfonso Marquez for a third time, Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the ground and unbuckled his belt. After the fifth, Girardi yelled at Scherzer and was ejected.

www.wcn247.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Girardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Ap#Phillies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals 3-2 over Philadelphia Phillies: Max Scherzer mound check for foreign substances goes viral; Joe Girardi ejected + more...

Max Scherzer’s post game Zoom call is going to be bananas. B-a-n-a-n-a-s. Joe Girardi poked the bear, and the bear stared back. Max Scherzer submitted to the mandatory checks between innings from the umpires tonight, but when the Philadelphia Phillies’ skipper decided to request a mid-inning check on the Washington Nationals’ starter, Scherzer kind of lost it. The umps found nothing. Scherzer, after finishing up the fifth inning, stared Girardi down as he left the mound, and the manager came out to sort of challenge Scherzer to come out of the dugout and got ejected in the process. This is fantastic, MLB. Just how you pictured it?
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Nats activate Max Scherzer to start Tuesday in Philly

The Washington Nationals reinstated right-hander Max Scherzer from the 10-day injured list to start Tuesday night's road game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Scherzer, 36, left his last start June 11 against the San Francisco Giants after throwing just 12 pitches. He was diagnosed with groin inflammation and later placed on the IL.
MLBDelaware County Daily Times

Girardi mans up to the Max, but Phils can't back him up

PHILADELPHIA – There was no pitchers’ duel between Phillies ace Zack Wheeler and Nationals counterpart Max Scherzer. Wheeler lasted just three innings covering 73 pitches in damp conditions with temperatures falling at Citizens Bank Park Tuesday night. It was the first time he didn’t reach the fourth inning with the Phillies, who surrendered a 3-2 decision to the Nats, leaving the teams tied for third in the National League East behind the Braves, with identical 34-36 records.
MLBDaily Item

Scherzer, Nats beat Phils

PHILADELPHIA — Max Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Phillies manager Joe Girardi after getting checked for a third time by umpires for sticky stuff as the Washington Nationals beat Philadelphia 3-2 Tuesday night. Scherzer (6-4) looked sharp in his return to the rotation...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Scherzer passes checks, Nationals stare down Phillies 3-2

PHILADELPHIA -- Max Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Phillies manager Joe Girardi after getting checked for a third time by umpires for sticky stuff as the Washington Nationals beat Philadelphia 3-2 Tuesday night. Scherzer (6-4) looked sharp in his return to the rotation...
MLBNew York Post

Wild Max Scherzer sticky substance check ends in Joe Girardi ejection

PHILADELPHIA — A hairy situation clearly miffed Max. Max Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Phillies manager Joe Girardi after getting checked for a third time by umpires for sticky stuff as the Washington Nationals beat Philadelphia 3-2 Tuesday night. “These are Manfred rules,”...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Kyle Schwarber: Joe Girardi was 'bush league' to seek another check of Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer wasn't the only National to take exception with Phillies manager Joe Girardi's actions Tuesday night. Scherzer, who had been checked twice in the game already, had to remove his cap in the fourth inning as umpires tousled his hair, running their fingers through it to check for foreign substances after Girardi insisted he'd "never seen [Scherzer] wipe his head like he was doing tonight."
MLBNBC Sports

SEE IT: Scherzer's stare down leads to ejection of Girardi

Major League Baseball's recent crack down on foreign substance checks with pitchers was always going to have unforeseen consequences, but none have been more glaring than the mid-inning check Phillies manager Joe Girardi ordered on Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer on Tuesday night. Scherzer, who returned from a brief stint on...
MLBNBC Washington

Clayton Kershaw Backs Max Scherzer After Nats' Ace Was Checked for Substances

Kershaw backs Scherzer after substance check originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Nationals' ace Max Scherzer returned from the Injured List on Tuesday and threw five strong innings in Washington's 3-2 victory over the Phillies, but the focus postgame was on what happened between pitches. With Major League Baseball beginning...
MLBESPN

Washington Nationals' Max Scherzer miffed as umpires inspect him 3 times

Two days into Major League Baseball's revamped enforcement of sticky stuff, a couple of things are clear. First, no one, no matter his stature, is above suspicion. Just ask Cooperstown-bound ace Max Scherzer. Second, if MLB expected a smooth integration of its newest guidelines into the flow of its games,...
MLBESPN

Nats GM Rizzo calls Phillies manager Girardi a 'con artist'

PHILADELPHIA --  Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo called Joe Girardi a con artist a day after Philadelphias manager asked umpires to check Max Scherzer for illegal substances during Tuesday nights game. Its embarrassing for Girardi, its embarrassing for the Phillies, its embarrassing for baseball, Rizzo said in a...
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Wire Taps: Max Scherzer loses his [blank] after Joe Girardi calls umps to check Max; Nationals beat Phillies + more...

“I mean the two checks were I guess normal,” Max Scherzer said last night, after his first start under MLB’s new foreign substance protocols, “umpires — this is new for everybody, but today they’re checking your hat, they’re checking your glove, you’re ready for them to check your hands, I wasn’t — just using rosin tonight, so I wasn’t doing anything, that’s all fine.”
MLBWashington Times

Scherzer’s All-Star Game snub surprises Nationals teammates

Trea Turner was confused. When the shortstop discovered he, Juan Soto and Kyle Schwarber had been named Sunday to their first MLB All-Star roster, Turner’s excitement soon morphed into wonderment that another Nationals player wasn’t on that list. Turner figured that maybe MLB would notify the pitchers who made the...
MLBNBC Sports

Nats' Scherzer snubbed, Turner, Schwarber, Soto named All-Stars

For the first time since 2018, the Washington Nationals will have three members of their clubhouse representing the franchise at the All-Star game. None of those three are Max Scherzer, however, despite holding a dominant 2.10 ERA through 16 starts and a career-low WHIP (0.85). The club expressed discontent with the 7-time All-Star's snub following the announcement on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy