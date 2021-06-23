Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Clippers vs. Suns: Paul George on going down 2-0 to Phoenix: 'If anything we are more confident'

By Sam Quinn
CBS Sports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Clippers find themselves in a familiar position against the Phoenix Suns. For the third time this postseason, they trail their opponent 2-0 after two games. They overcame the Dallas Mavericks in seven games in the first round, and then, in the second, beat the Utah Jazz four times in a row to end that series in six games. Now, with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line, they'll have to do it again in order to overcome the Suns.

www.cbssports.com
Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Paul George
Person
Chris Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Phoenix Suns#The Dallas Mavericks#The Nba Finals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Devin Booker Names His “Favorite NBA Player Ever” After Loss To Clippers

In last night’s Game 3 matchup with the Clippers in Los Angeles, the Phoenix Suns suffered their first loss of the series 106-92. The defeat came largely due to a lack of production from squad’s typical scoring leaders. Game 2’s top scorer, Cam Payne, suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, Chris Paul logged just 15 points after returning from the COVID-19 virus and Devin Booker was held to 5-21 shooting from the field.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 5 Blockbuster Trades That Could Happen This Summer

With the next batch of teams bowing out of the playoffs, it has begun to spin the rumor mill on what could happen next with their respective superstars. Teams like the Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks, and Washington Wizards all have superstar talent but have not been able to piece together a successful long playoff run.
NBABleacher Report

Paul George Trade Rumors: Clippers Star Linked to Possible Blazers, CJ McCollum Deal

If the Portland Trail Blazers move on from CJ McCollum after another disappointing first-round exit, a swap for Paul George could be in the cards. "A Western Conference executive floated the idea of the Clippers trading Paul George this summer if the team failed to meet expectations," Jabari Young of CNBC reported. "Hence, a possible McCollum to the Clippers package."
NBAnewsbrig.com

Cheap shot ‘wasn’t meant’ for Chris Paul

Will Chris Paul accept Patrick Beverley’s apology?. Before the Suns sent the Clippers home in a 130-103 Game 6 victory Wednesday night, Beverley was ejected for an aggressive shove to Paul’s lower back that sent him crashing to the floor. While Beverley was likely unfazed by the internet trolling that...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: LA Clippers in Big Trouble When Chris Paul Returns

As if they needed a defensive task more challenging than Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, only a few more days now stand between the Los Angeles Clippers and their ultimate doom: Chris Paul. Although Paul returned a positive COVID-19 test this past weekend, he seems likely to return to his team sooner rather than later given his fully vaccinated state, and symptom-free quarantine thus far.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Paul George’s stern message on Clippers facing another 0-2 hole

The Los Angeles Clippers were 0.9 seconds away from tying the Western Conference Finals at one game apiece. But the Phoenix Suns had other ideas, as Deandre Ayton dunked home the game-winner that will forever haunt Clippers fans’ nightmares. Just one possession prior, Paul George botched a chance to increase...
NBASporting News

Clippers vs. Suns injury updates: Will Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul play in Game 2?

The absences of Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul are looming large as the Clippers and Suns look to keep their championship hopes alive. In Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, Devin Booker made sure Phoenix didn't take a step back without Paul, leading the Suns to a 120-114 victory with a 40-point, 13-rebound, 11-assist triple-double. Paul George (34 points, five assists, four rebounds) and Reggie Jackson (24 points, six rebounds, four assists) stepped up with Leonard out, but they couldn't quite get the Clippers to the finish line.
NBAdallassun.com

Paul George (41) helps Clippers stay alive vs. Suns

Paul George scored a postseason-career-best 41 points, Reggie Jackson ignited a late spurt and the Los Angeles Clippers staved off elimination in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Monday night, holding off the host Phoenix Suns for a 116-102 victory. The win in a potential season-ending game was...
NBAbrightsideofthesun.com

WCF Game Preview: Can the Suns go up 2-0 without Chris Paul?

What: LA Clippers at Phoenix Suns, Game 2, Western Conference Finals (Suns lead 1-0) Betting Line: Suns favored by 5 points as of Tuedsay morning... Check the latest odds here. The Western Conference Playoffs continues today with Game 2 between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers. The Suns...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

What Ty Lue Told Paul George After Game 2 Mishap vs. Suns

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George missed a pair of crucial free throws in Game 2 right before Phoenix Suns center made the game-winning play with less than a second remaining. Some teams would’ve given up after a heartbreaking loss like that, but Tyronn Lue’s squad is too resilient to let that happen.