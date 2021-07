Feral Interactive has just announced that it's bringing the XCOM 2 Collection to Android, now that the game has been available on iOS for the past seven months. Despite the late arrival, we now know that the XCOM 2 Collection will be officially released on Android on July 13th for $24.99. All four DLC packs will be included with this price, and as of today, the game is available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store, and it's packing an all-new trailer.