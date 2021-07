Michael Hixon left no doubt about his spot on the 2021 Olympic diving team. He and partner Andrew Capobianco built on a comfortable lead at the start of last Friday’s US Diving Olympic Trials and won the men’s synchronized 3-meter springboard event with 1289.37 points. Only the top team gets to go to Tokyo, and Hixon and Capobianco showed they were that from the start. They led wire to wire in Indianapolis.