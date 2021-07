Vin Diesel is addressing the feud with his Fast & Furious franchise co-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. It was a subject that was inevitably going to come up as Diesel does pres for the latest Fast & Furious movie, F9; when the last film in the series hit theaters in 2017 (The Fate of the Furious) Diesel and The Rock were not on friendly terms. Social media posts from Rock hinted at major on-set beef between him and Diesel, but the two action stars managed to play nice by the time TFotF was out. And yet, after that Rock got his own spinoff lane of the franchise - so what's really going on?