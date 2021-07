Salida Mountain Trails (SMT) board of directors have shared our concerns about the Envision Chaffee County Recreation in Balance (ERiB) Recreation Plan with the Chaffee County Commissioners, County Planning & Zoning Department (P&Z), and the ERiB leadership team. However, P&Z voted on June 29 to approve the plan as presented to them – which as far as we can tell denotes county approval. SMT feels that a document of this magnitude that affects all Chaffee citizens should have been more thorough/open public input, a less rushed process, and be fully approved by our county commissioners.