More properties were sold in the month of May this year than May 2020 by Missouri Realtors®. In May, Missouri Realtors® sold 8,247 residential properties. This was a 27.2 percent increase compared to May 2020. Of those sales, the average residential property sold for $261,341. Compared to the average sale price of $214,764 in May of 2020, this was a 21.7-percent increase. The median residential sale price also grew substantially from $182,000 in 2020 to $220,000 in 2021- a 20.9-percent increase.