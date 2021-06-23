Movers and Shakers for June 27

Valerie Nurr’araaluk Davidson was named president of the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium effective June 14. Davidson has been serving as interim president since mid-March. With this change, Davidson is stepping down from her role as president of Alaska Pacific University, from which she has been on a leave of absence. In 2018, she became the first Alaska Native woman to serve as Alaska’s lieutenant governor, after previously serving as commissioner of the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. Davidson previously served at ANTHC as senior director of Legal and Intergovernmental Affairs and represented Alaska Native communities and their health needs at federal, state, and community levels. Dr. Hilton Hallock will continue to serve as APU’s interim president while a search is conducted to hire a president.