GARY MOORE: I'm still here

By GARY MOORE Columnist
Star-Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m sitting here surrounded by love. Noah is on my left and Caleb on my right, sitting on the sofa. The doorbell just rang and Noah leaps to his feet … pizza!. If circumstances were different, it would be a typical Friday night, but tonight everyone is feeling a bit subdued. Last week I shared with you my health news. The outpouring of love has been overwhelming. I will not possibly be able to respond to all the email and social media messages. Just know I’m grateful for each and everyone.

