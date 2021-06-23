GARY MOORE: I'm still here

I’m sitting here surrounded by love. Noah is on my left and Caleb on my right, sitting on the sofa. The doorbell just rang and Noah leaps to his feet … pizza!. If circumstances were different, it would be a typical Friday night, but tonight everyone is feeling a bit subdued. Last week I shared with you my health news. The outpouring of love has been overwhelming. I will not possibly be able to respond to all the email and social media messages. Just know I’m grateful for each and every one.