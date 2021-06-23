2021 Chevy Suburban Celebrates Its Star Power

The Chevrolet Suburban has appeared in more than 1,750 film and TV series. The iconic vehicle now has its own star, from Hollywood, in a popular Texas entertainment district. The old advertising slogan is “Baseball, Apple Pie and Chevrolet” but perhaps it should be “Appearing Now on a Screen Near You”. The 2021 Chevrolet Suburban is one of the most recognizable vehicles in the world. The Suburban has appeared in more than 1,750 movies and television series since 1952. It was the first vehicle to be honored with its own Hollywood Star, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Award of Excellence, in 2019. Now, that Hollywood Star is enshrined at a well-known Texas entertainment district.