2021 Chevy Suburban Celebrates Its Star Power

 14 days ago

The Chevrolet Suburban has appeared in more than 1,750 film and TV series. The iconic vehicle now has its own star, from Hollywood, in a popular Texas entertainment district. The old advertising slogan is “Baseball, Apple Pie and Chevrolet” but perhaps it should be “Appearing Now on a Screen Near You”. The 2021 Chevrolet Suburban is one of the most recognizable vehicles in the world. The Suburban has appeared in more than 1,750 movies and television series since 1952. It was the first vehicle to be honored with its own Hollywood Star, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Award of Excellence, in 2019. Now, that Hollywood Star is enshrined at a well-known Texas entertainment district.

Hollywood Honors Texas's Biggest Movie Star: The Chevy Suburban

When we talk about great Texas actors, certain names come to mind. Matthew McConaughey. Renée Zellweger. Jamie Foxx. Our state has bred scores of performers who have collectively produced billions in box office revenue and won every award you can name. Yet only one of them has ever inspired the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, official arbiters of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, to plant its first-ever star right here in Texas: the Chevy Suburban.
Chevrolet Suburban Brings Hollywood Star Home to Texas

Chevrolet Suburban brings a piece of its movie star fame to its hometown in Arlington, Texas where the SUV is assembled. The celebrity spotlight shone on Suburban in Arlington Monday morning, as local VIPs cheered the unveiling of the first-ever Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Award of Excellence star in Texas. The Suburban’s star is located in Arlington’s Entertainment District, between Globe Life Park and AT&T Football Stadium.
1957 Chevy Step Van Stars On Jay Leno's Garage: Video

Jay Leno makes an effort to feature a wide range of vehicles on his hugely popular Jay Leno’s Garage show. Head on over to his YouTube channel and you’ll see all long-form videos on all sorts of vehicles, from high-priced exotics like the Koenigsegg Regera to affordable old classics like the AMC Pacer. However, Jay recently spotted a late 1950s Chevy Step Van on the streets of Los Angeles and realized he had never before featured a vehicle like this on his long-running car show, so he invited the owner to bring it by his car collection to film an episode.
LS6-Powered 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS Is The King Of Muscle Cars

Mag Auctions is offering up this impressive muscle car. Finding a clean example of a 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS LS6 these days is like finding a unicorn hidden among the horses. There are many variants of the Chevelle that were made during this time, but the LS6-powered ones were highly coveted beasts, that have the meat to keep up with the muscle car madness on the roads today. Example in this kind of condition are becoming harder to find by the day, and as soon as one becomes available for sale, they're usually gone by the next day.
Cheap Project Cars Under $5,000

Your next hot rod awaits. Which one would you choose?. As the years unfold before our very eyes, it's easy to forget how long ago those automotive memories of youth really are. Remember when just a few hundys would buy a running muscle car that only needed a few tweaks to get back into solid fighting shape? Those days are long gone, and the project cars we craved are getting older, pricier, rarer, and more disheveled. Before long, many project cars will be unrealistic and unobtainable to all but a few folks with stacks of spare cash. How long are you willing to wait to claw back a scrap of your youth?
Here Are The 2021 Cadillac Escalade Colors

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade introduces the fifth generation of the Escalade nameplate, delivering a complete overhaul (re-engineering and redesign) of the full-size luxury SUV. The all-new models feature pioneering technologies that take the vehicle to new heights in terms of design, the driving experience, comfort, and technology. Additionally, the 2021 Cadillac Escalade is offered in eight exterior colors, which we will profile here.
