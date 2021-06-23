Cancel
Basketball

Tuesday Sports in Brief

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago

NBA

The Detroit Pistons did a lot of losing this season, finishing with the second-worst record in the NBA and the franchise’s worst record in nearly 30 years.

It paid off.

The Pistons won the NBA draft lottery on Tuesday night, grabbing the No. 1 pick in the July 29 draft and presumably the chance to select Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham. If the Pistons keep the pick, it’ll be the first time they select No. 1 overall since taking Bob Lanier in 1970.

Houston will pick second, Cleveland will pick third, and Toronto will pick fourth. Orlando will get the No. 5 and No. 8 selections, with Oklahoma City picking No. 6 and Golden State also with two lottery slots — No. 7, as part of a trade with Minnesota, and the Warriors’ own pick at No. 14.

The rest of the lottery results: Sacramento picks No. 9, New Orleans No. 10, Charlotte No. 11, San Antonio at No. 12, and Indiana at No. 13.

MLB

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays rookie Alek Manoah was suspended for five games and fined by Major League Baseball senior vice president Michael Hill, who concluded the right-hander intentionally threw at Maikel Franco last weekend.

Manoah appealed the discipline and the suspension will be delayed until after the appeals process.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was suspended for one game for Manaoh’s actions and served it by missing Tuesday night’s game at the Miami Marlins.

NHL

NEW YORK (AP) — Lou Lamoriello of the New York Islanders has won the Jim Gregory general manager of the year award for the second straight year.

The league announced Tuesday night that Lamoriello finished ahead of fellow finalists Marc Bergevin of the Montreal Canadiens and Bill Zito of the Florida Panthers. Colorado’s Joe Sakic was fourth and Vegas’ Kelly McCrimmon fifth in voting by GMs, league executives and media members after the second round of the playoffs.

Lamoriello’s Islanders are in the semifinals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second straight year.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

DALLAS (AP) — The 11 university presidents and chancellors who oversee the College Football Playoff on Tuesday authorized a continued evaluation of a proposed 12-team playoff that, if adopted, could still be another five years away.

The move by the CFP board of managers was a necessary step to determine the feasibility of tripling the size of the playoff field.

The next step is a summer review phase that will “engage other important voices,” including athletes, campus leaders and coaches.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The NCAA put the Creighton men’s basketball program on two years’ probation Tuesday after finding a former assistant coach accepted cash from a management agency, while the athletic director did his own investigation and kept the findings to himself until the FBI released details of a corruption scandal.

The Bluejays also were docked scholarships and given recruiting restrictions, among other penalties, and athletic director Bruce Rasmussen was found to have violated ethics rules in a case that has ensnared several big-name schools.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Canisius women’s basketball coach Scott Hemer cited personal health reasons for his decision to submit his resignation on Tuesday.

Hemer completed his third year on the job. His decision comes after the Golden Griffins’ schedule was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and the team canceling the remainder of its season on Feb. 4 after playing just five games — all losses.

Hemer finishes with a 16-49 record at Canisius.

OLYMPICS

Jrue Holiday is planning to try to follow in his wife’s footsteps and win an Olympic gold medal.

Holiday has committed to USA Basketball for next month’s Tokyo Games, along with his Milwaukee teammate Khris Middleton and Cleveland forward Kevin Love, said to a person with knowledge of the decisions.

— By AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds.

GENEVA (AP) — China’s most famous swimmer got a second chance to avoid a doping ban and compete at the Tokyo Olympics, and lost.

This time, however, Sun Yang’s ban is less likely to end the three-time Olympic champion’s career.

A new panel of judges at the Court of Arbitration for Sport banned the 29-year-old Sun on Tuesday for 4 years, 3 months — about half the eight-year sanction handed down after the first trial in 2019.

SOCCER

Kumi Yokoyama, a forward for the Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League, has come out as a transgender man.

Yokoyama, who has also played for Japan’s national team, came out in an interview that Racing Louisville striker Yuki Nagasato posted on her YouTube channel.

COURTS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant’s widow has agreed to settle a lawsuit against the pilot and owners of the helicopter that crashed last year, killing the NBA star, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

Vanessa Bryant, her children and relatives of other victims filed a settlement agreement notice Tuesday with a federal judge in Los Angeles but terms of the confidential deal weren’t disclosed.

If approved by the court, the settlement — first announced by KABC-TV — would end a negligence and wrongful death lawsuit filed against the estate of the pilot and the owner and operator of the helicopter that crashed into a hillside on Jan. 26, 2020.

OBITUARY

Rene Robert, a member of the Buffalo Sabres’ famed “French Connection Line,” died Tuesday at a Florida hospital less than a week after suffering a heart attack. He was 72.

The Sabres confirmed Robert’s death in a statement released by the team. Robert had been on life support since being hospitalized in Port Charlotte, Florida, in the middle of last week.

Acquired by the Sabres in a trade that sent Eddie Shack to Pittsburgh in 1972, Robert went on to round out one of the most productive lines in NHL history. Robert played right wing alongside left wing Rick Martin and Hockey Hall of Fame center Gilbert Perreault on a line that earned its nickname because all three players were from Quebec.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former NHL player and Minnesota Wild assistant general manager Tom Kurvers died Monday after a battle with lung cancer, the team and University of Minnesota-Duluth said. He was 58.

Kurvers served as Minnesota’s assistant general manager since 2018. Minnesota-Duluth athletics spokesman Brian Nystrom said the hockey program there was informed of Kurvers’ death by Kurvers’ family. The Wild said Kurvers died at his home Monday morning.

Kurvers won the Hobey Baker Award as the top college player at Minnesota Duluth in 1984. He played 11 NHL seasons from 1984-1995 with the Canadiens, Sabres, Devils, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Islanders and Mighty Ducks before going into management.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

