Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

‘Sweet Feet’ Tracy takes leadership role with Iowa receivers

By JOHN BOHNENKAMP
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25B3vK_0aciUT7e00

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Tyrone Tracy Jr. gave himself the nickname “Sweet Feet” in the 2019 season.

It was a bold move by the redshirt freshman in Iowa’s experienced wide receiver group.

Two years later, he said he’s keeping the nickname.

“I started it,” Tracy said with a smile. “So I think I still own the name.”

Iowa’s receiver group isn’t nearly as experienced as the last few seasons. Now, Tracy is older and embracing being one of the louder voices.

“They respect me in the room,” Tracy said Tuesday. “I do think I have some weight in the room. When I do say something, stuff happens. I’m excited to lead us, to see where we go.”

Tracy was a big part of Iowa’s offense in 2019, when he had 36 catches for 589 yards and three touchdowns.

His role expanded when Brandon Smith went out with an ankle injury. Tracy became a big-play receiver. He had a 75-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown against Wisconsin, and he had a 23-yard rushing touchdown in the Hawkeyes’ Holiday Bowl win over Southern California.

But Tracy had just 14 catches for 154 yards and one touchdown in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Smith and Ihmir Smith-Marsette were the main targets for quarterback Spencer Petras, combining for 48 catches for 576 yards and six touchdowns. Tight end Sam LaPorta led the Hawkeyes with 27 receptions.

“I felt like my role was behind Ihmir and B-Smith, if I’m being honest,” Tracy said. “This year, I’m kind of in the forefront of getting the ball in stuff. I’m excited about that.”

Iowa’s offense progressed in Petras’ first season as the starter. The Hawkeyes lost their first two games and won their last six.

“We basically went straight into games,” Tracy said. “All the reps, all the chemistry, was gone. We had to build that. I feel like from here on, if we can keep moving, we’ll keep getting better.”

There will be adjustments to Iowa’s passing game. Smith and Smith-Marsette are gone, leaving Tracy and Nico Ragaini to lead a wide receiver group that also includes seniors Charlie Jones and Max Cooper. Jones did not have a reception last season, although he was the Hawkeyes’ punt returner. Cooper missed the season with an injury.

Those four are joined by true freshman Arland Bruce and Keagan Johnson, who went through spring practice.

“I definitely think we have the best opportunity to be a great offense,” Tracy said. “I think last year we were still young. I think right now we have players who have been playing. We have some players who have had experience of being on the field. Coming back, we should be very good.

“I think we’re capable of some explosive stuff. But we have to display it on Saturdays.”

Iowa has had four 1,000-yard receivers in a single season. Tracy said he wants to join that list.

“I want to be the best wide receiver in the Big Ten,” he said. “I feel like to get there, I have to have a good offense. And I think I have that. Right now, we’re just talking. We eventually have to go out to play.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

497K+
Followers
266K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Tracy, IA
Local
Iowa Football
City
Iowa City, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeyes Football#College Football#American Football#Ap#Hawkeyes#Smith Marsette
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Iowa StateNevada Daily Mail & Sunday Nevada Herald

Griffons take one of four over the weekend in Iowa

The Nevada Griffons visited the Hawkeye State this past weekend with their sights set on ending a three-game MINK losing streak and moving up the league standings. They may have snapped the skid in Iowa, at least, but upon returning to Missouri the Griffons were 6-10 and still in last place in the South Division.
Iowa StateDaily Iowan

Iowa football notebook: 12-team CFP expansion, Tracy’s expanded role, Parker to make state history

Kirk Ferentz first heard about the proposed 12-team College Football Playoff expansion on his car radio. “A week ago, I hadn’t really thought a lot about [the expansion],” Ferentz said at a press conference Tuesday. “… I was in the car and I had to get to Des Moines, so I had the radio on, so I’m hearing about it and I thought it was a foregone conclusion or official.”
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Iowa WR Tyrone Tracy: NIL “is so huge”

IOWA CITY — Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., knows he’s been deprived of his rights as a U.S. citizen. He has nine allies in the U.S. Supreme Court. "Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate on the theory that their product is defined by not paying their workers a fair market rate," Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote last week in the Court’s unanimous opinion in antitrust case NCAA v. Alston. "And under ordinary principles of antitrust law, it is not evident why college sports should be any different.
Tampa, FLOracle

Peña uses experience to step into leadership role for young USF team

Redshirt sophomore Roberto Peña made his mark on the USF baseball program in his first year with the team, but it wasn’t always easy for the player whose teammates call “Chamo.”. In his first season with the Bulls, Peña finished with a .236 batting average and tied with redshirt junior...
Iowa StateBloomfield Democrat

Stewart receives $529 College Savings Iowa award

State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald recently awarded a $529 College Savings Iowa contribution to the Stewart family of Bloomfield. Blakelyn was randomly drawn as the Davis County winner for the 2021 College Savings Iowa 529 Day Giveaway. “I’m pleased to award this contribution and help boost education savings for another Iowa...
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Former 5-star Ohio State signee announces transfer to Big Ten program

Former Ohio State football player Tyreke Johnson is joining the Nebraska football team. After spending three years with the Ohio State football program, former five-star recruit Tyreke Johnson is transferring to another Big Ten school to play for Scott Frost’s Nebraska football team. Johnson had entered the transfer portal back...
Ohio StateABC News

JT Tuimoloau, No. 4-ranked prospect in 2021 class, commits to Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State got a late addition to its 2021 recruiting class on Sunday when five-star defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau committed to the Buckeyes. Tuimoloau is the No. 4-ranked recruit overall in the 2021 class and did not sign his national letter of intent or announce a commitment in February on signing day. He held out until now, taking visits to Washington, USC, Ohio State and Oregon.
Ohio StatePosted by
247Sports

No. 1 2021 recruit J.T. Tuimoloau commits to Ohio State

J.T. Tuimoloau, the No. 1 overall player in the 2021 class according to 247Sports, has committed to Ohio State. The five-star defensive lineman announced that decision with a July 4 special on CBSSports HQ, ending a recruiting process that started nearly four years ago when he landed his first offer three weeks into his freshman year. The Buckeyes won out over runner-up Oregon, with fellow Pac-12 programs Washington and USC rounding out his final four. Tuimoloau skipped both signing periods to make sure he got to visit any school he wanted to once the recruiting world opened up in June. He and his family took official visits to all four programs within the last four weeks.
College Sportsonthebanks.com

3-star cornerback Davison Igbinosun commits to Rutgers

Greg Schiano has made a mark on recruiting in New Jersey and he just landed another prospect with potential. Davison Igbinosun, a three-star cornerback from Union High School, took to Twitter on Saturday to announce his decision to commit to Rutgers. Igbinosun is currently the 11th-ranked player in New Jersey...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Roster Countdown: 19 Koht; 18 Bolden; 18 Ray

Counting down the Alabama football roster three players at a time. Next up: outside linebacker Keanu Koht; wide receiver Slade Bolden and defensive end LaBryan Ray. 2020 season: As a senior at Vero Beach (Fla.) High School, Koht recorded 46 tackles and 11 sacks. He also forced two fumbles and recovered one. According the 247sports Composite rankings, Koht checked in as the No. 3 outside linebacker prospect and No. 58 overall for the 2021 recruiting cycle. After flipping from LSU to UA late in the early period, Koht enrolled at the Capstone in January and took part in spring drills.
Iowa Statekniakrls.com

Pella’s Leach Serving State in Miss Iowa Role

A Pella High School soon-to-be senior is spending the rest of her summer preparing for a national pageant after earning state recognition. Maggie Leach was crowned as Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen 2021 at the Adler Theatre in Davenport earlier this month. Leach, the daughter of Paula and James Leach, had her talent portion highlighting musical theater-vocal, and her social impact initiative was Lighten the Load for Families in Poverty.
College SportsScarlet Nation

Commitment breakdown: Four-star Kaleb Artis picks Penn State

Like many prospects in this class, the pandemic really derailed what was looking like a promising fall and and spring for four-star Kaleb Artis. The defensive lineman out of Queens, N.Y. has grown significantly since the beginning of the pandemic and his stock as a recruit has been going up ever since. Luckily, Artis did have a short three game season in the spring before taking official visits to Auburn, Penn State, and Virginia in June. The Nittany Lions did enough to secure Artis' commitment, providing a big boost to their front seven.
SportsDaily News

Taking On A New Role

Hutchins adds six-man football coach to softball, girls basketball head duties. The face of Peniel Baptist Academy athletics continued to change last week. Talisa Fletcher, taking over as athletic director as longtime AD Terry Goodwin prepares to leave Florida to be with son…
Iowa StateUnion

Back on track: Sweet drives to victory in Iowa, snaps month-long drought

Grass Valley native Brad Sweet drove past the competition and into victory lane last week, snapping his longest winless streak of the season. “We’ve been through some adversity this last month,” said Sweet, who drives the No. 49 NAPA Auto Parts sprint car for Kasey Kahne Racing. “At the beginning of the year it was like nothing could go wrong, but, man, lately everything has been going wrong. But, that’s racing. You have to keep a positive mindset, and I think we have.”
Philadelphia, PAroarlionsroar.com

Three-Star Linebacker Keon Wylie Commits to Penn State

Penn State's Linebacker U tradition and a renewed focus on Philadelphia continue to pay dividends on the recruiting trail. Its latest addition comes by the way of Imhotep Academy three-star linebacker Keon Wylie. Wylie was offered by the Penn State staff back in April of 2020 but due to the...
College Sportshailvarsity.com

The 10 Most Intriguing Huskers of 2021: No. 1 Cam Jurgens

For a fourth year, we’ve counted down the 10 most intriguing Huskers. Earlier, I wrote about who would have earned spots 11-20 if the countdown was extended out and shared a look at the previous three groups of Huskers from 2018, ’19, and ’20. The intent of this exercise is...
NFLNBC Sports

Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 25 Chris Tyree, speedy sophomore running back

Listed measurements: 5-foot-9 ½, 188 pounds. 2021-22 year, eligibility: Thanks to the universal pandemic eligibility waiver, Tyree has four seasons of eligibility remaining despite starring as a freshman in 2020. Depth Chart: As far as the depth chart goes, Tyree will be listed behind junior running back Kyren Williams, but...