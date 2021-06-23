The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Gets Overview Trailer - News
Nintendo has released a four and a half minute overview trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword game soars onto Nintendo Switch!. Take to the skies, draw your sword, and experience the earliest story in The Legend of Zelda series. Join Link in his high-flying quest to save Zelda, a childhood friend who must confront her destiny. Soar between floating islands and descend to the treacherous surface world in this updated HD version of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword game.www.vgchartz.com