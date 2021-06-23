The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Gets Overview Trailer - News

I wasn't alive during the glory days of arcade gaming, where you could go down to your local arcade at the weekend and spend hours putting endless coins into things like Commando or Shock Troopers. Despite this, I know enough about that period to say with certainty that SturmFront is the kind of title that would have fit into any arcade exceptionally well. It's a challenging, fast-paced run and gun shooter that really doesn't bring anything new to the table but succeeds at the elements it emulates.