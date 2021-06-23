Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Call centre software company Aircall passes $1 billion valuation

investing.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) - Call centre software company Aircall has raised a further $120 million in funding from investors including Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Asset Management, lifting its valuation to more than $1 billion. Aircall, which was launched in France in 2014, on Wednesday said the latest fundraising would strengthen its position...

www.investing.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Company#Ipo#Call Centre#Initial Public Offering#Reuters#Goldman Sachs Lrb#Gs Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Software
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $62.00

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Solar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.83.
Businessinvesting.com

Vodafone Idea Planning to Raise $1 Billion

Investing.com -- A report in The Economic Times said that cash-strapped telecom company Vodafone Idea Ltd (NS: VODA ) is planning to sell off a bunch of its assets to raise $1 billion. The company has to pay Rs 22,500 crore between December 2021 and April 2022. As of March...
Commodities & Futureinvesting.com

$200M hedge fund pauses crypto arbitrage trading amid market downturn

$200M hedge fund pauses crypto arbitrage trading amid market downturn. Crypto hedge fund Nickel Digital Asset Management cycled into a cash position following the crypto market collapse of May. According to Bloomberg, the $200 million crypto hedge fund led by JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) alumni redeployed its capital...
Stocksinvesting.com

This Tech Stock Is a Confirmed Acquisition Target

Acquisitions are great. When a buyer swoops in and takes a publicly traded company private, they need to pay a hefty premium to existing shareholders. These strategic moves usually result in swift double-digit price appreciation. Now, the team at Dye & Durham (TSX:DND) has confirmed that the company could be...
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

1 Thing You're Missing About Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is well-known as a leading investment bank -- but that's not all this incredible institution does, and it isn't where its largest growth potential lies. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on June 23, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, discusses one big part of Goldman Sachs' business that too many investors are overlooking.
BusinessMedCity News

Olive passes $4B valuation with new funding round

Olive, a startup developing software to automate administrative tasks for hospitals, recently doubled its valuation after raising a recent funding round. The Cleveland-based company recently passed a $4 billion valuation after raising $400 million in funding. Cleveland, Ohio-based Olive was founded in 2012. The company touts its identically named AI...
BusinessCNBC

Is Didi's $70 billion valuation justified? Breaking down the debate

Didi Global, the Chinese ride hailing giant, went public Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. It's raising a big question for investors: Does Didi have the best position in the local delivery market or will Uber and others win out? CNBC's Jon Fortt breaks down both sides of the debate.
MarketsSfvbj.com

LegalZoom Valuation Passes $7.5 Billion in IPO

Online legal technology company LegalZoom.com Inc. made its market debut Wednesday with a share price that gave the company a valuation of more than $7.5 billion. Shares of LegalZoom closed at $37.85 on the Nasdaq Wednesday. Net proceeds from the offering will be used to pay down the company’s $523...
StocksInvestorPlace

Churchill Capital IV Isn’t Worth $38 Billion Regardless of Any Valuation

Do you love SPACs (special purpose acquisition companies)? If so, then you may be interested in Churchill Capital IV (NYSE:CCIV), a SPAC scheduled to bring Lucid Motors public soon. In this article, I’ll go into the latest news about CCIV stock and Lucid Motors and will build my case for whether you should buy the stock or not. No fluff here, pure facts.
FitnessPosted by
Forbes

Gympass Reaches $2.2 Billion Valuation With New Round As Gyms Bounce Back

Corporate wellness firm Gympass has announced a US$ 220 million investment round aimed at improving product experience and its further expansion into areas such as digital fitness and nutrition. With the latest round supported by the likes of Softbank, General Atlantic, Moore Strategic Ventures, Kaszek Ventures and Valor Capital Group...
BusinessPosted by
TechSpot

Facebook reaches $1 trillion valuation faster than any other company

Why it matters: No stranger to breaking records, Facebook has just achieved another: the social media giant's market cap has exceeded $1 trillion for the first time, reaching the milestone faster than any other company in history. Yesterday's decision by US District Judge James Boasberg to grant Facebook's request to...
BusinessLos Angeles Business Journal

Goat Group Valuation Soars to $3.7 Billion

The latest funding round for 1661 Inc. has doubled the valuation of the footwear and apparel reseller to $3.7 billion. The Leimert Park-based company, operating under brand name Goat Group, sold a 5.25% stake for $195 million in a Series F funding round led by Park West Asset Management in Larkspur.
Stocksbitcoin.com

Blockchain Surveillance Firm Chainalysis Raises $100 Million, Company's Valuation Now $4.2 Billion

The blockchain intelligence and surveillance firm Chainalysis announced the company has raised $100 million in Series E funding from investors such as Coatue, Benchmark, Accel, Addition, Dragoneer, Sequoia Heritage, and SVB Capital. The financing brings the company’s valuation to $4.2 billion and it aims to expand its resources and deepen data to cover more cryptocurrencies and focus on use cases like decentralized finance (defi).
Softwaremitechnews.com

Healthcare Software Development Companies Compared

DETROIT – Choosing a Healthcare Software Development company can be so overwhelming. There are just so many companies out there that claim to offer quality services. But which of them should you opt to trust with your idea? In this article, we’ll examine the key criteria to consider before selecting a Healthcare Software Development Company. You will also discover one of the most ideal Healthcare Development Software Companies out there and why we recommend it to you.