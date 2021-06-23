Call centre software company Aircall passes $1 billion valuation

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Solar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.83.