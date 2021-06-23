Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

North Korea’s currency, commodity markets in turmoil as borders stay closed – reports

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL (Reuters) – Currency exchange rates and commodity prices appear to be wildly fluctuating in North Korea as a resumption in major trade with China hasn’t materialised, media reports and analysts say, increasing the hardship for residents facing food shortages. After steadily rebounding in the first few months of the...

kfgo.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency#Commodity Markets#Commodity Prices#Reuters#North Korean#Daily Nk#Western#Nk News#Asia Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
Worldatlantanews.net

North Korea Faces Worsening Economic Woes amid COVID Lockdown

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - North Korea's coronavirus lockdown has taken a major toll on its economy. Its leader, Kim Jong Un, has hinted at a humanitarian crisis. Some fear the situation could get much worse. North Korea may be the only nation to claim it is COVID-19-free. But even it...
Marketsinvesting.com

Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 05.07.21

South African markets closed in the red on Friday, pulled down by losses in financial services and mining sector stocks and as the Delta strain of COVID-19 raised concerns about domestic economic recovery. Financial services companies, Alexander Forbes Group Holdings (JO: AFHJ ) and Lib Hold (JO: LBHJ ) declined...
Chinakfgo.com

Japan’s Aso: peaceful solution desirable for any Taiwan contingency

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s deputy prime minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that any contingency over Taiwan should be resolved through dialogue, when asked about his earlier remarks that Japan, along with the United States, would defend Taiwan in case of crisis. “We are closely monitoring the situation,” Aso, who...
Marketswincountry.com

Asia opens higher, but China tech worries weigh on Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Most Asian share markets opened a fraction higher on Tuesday, ahead of a key decision by Australia’s central bank on its quantitative easing programme and despite ongoing concerns over the future regulation of China’s powerful technology sector. U.S. markets were closed on Monday to mark the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan ticks higher, investors await Fed minutes, China inflation data

SHANGHAI, July 6 (Reuters) - China's yuan ticked higher against the dollar on Tuesday on a firmer official guidance, with investors awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting and China's June inflation data before betting on the currency's move. Traders said the two events could bring some volatility to the yuan trading as the Fed minutes due on Wednesday could offer more details on U.S. policymakers' thinking over the timing to pare back stimulus, while China's consumer inflation data due out on Friday could influence the People's Bank of China stance on tightening monetary policy. Prior to market opening, PBOC set the midpoint rate at 6.4613 per dollar, 82 pips or 0.13% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4695. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4619 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4617 at midday, 22 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Strategists at OCBC Bank said the sentiment was neutral as the yuan traded in the "middle of the multi-session range between 6.44 and 6.49 per dollar". "Preference is to buy dips towards range lows at 6.4400/500," they recommended in a note. Meanwhile, some analysts said both official and private surveys in June showed that the services sector was still expanding, but not as fast. "The weakening price growth in the services industry once again underlines the muted transmission of PPI to service CPI, suggesting that our forecast of limited CPI inflationary pressures remains on the right track," Song Shanshan, economist for Greater China at HSBC, said in a note. Song expects the PBOC would not rush into tightening and was likely to keep lending benchmark rate unchanged through the end of next year. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.142 from the previous close of 92.247, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4633 per dollar. The yuan market at 0407 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4613 6.4695 0.13% Spot yuan 6.4617 6.4639 0.03% Divergence from 0.01% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.03% Spot change since 2005 28.09% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.03 98.13 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.142 92.247 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4633 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6295 -2.54% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Businesskfgo.com

Fed pivot, inflation boost emerging market interest rate hikes in June

LONDON (Reuters) – Emerging markets saw more interest rate hikes in June as a hawkish pivot from the U.S. Federal Reserve amplified inflationary pressures in a number of developing economies. Policymakers across a group of 37 emerging market central banks delivered a net five interest rate rises in June after...
Worlddallassun.com

S. Korea's foreign reserves fall to 454.11 bln USD in June

SEOUL, July 5 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's foreign reserves fell in June after logging a record high in the previous month, central bank data showed Monday. Foreign currency reserves amounted to 454.11 billion U.S. dollars at the end of June, down 2.35 billion dollars from the record high of 456.46 billion dollars tallied a month earlier, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Worldamericanmilitarynews.com

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un publicly blames senior officials for COVID-19 failures

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un blamed senior ruling party officials for their failures in stopping the spread of COVID-19, days after local sources told RFA that authorities had closed all schools nationwide until the end of the year, despite claims that the country remains completely virus-free.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

China prepares to move into Afghanistan as American troops skulk out of Bagram which would see its 'Belt and Road' program extend to the country in $62 billion deal

As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, China is now preparing to enter to war-torn country to essentially fill the vacuum left by U.S. and NATO troops. Authorities in Kabul are considering extending a...
Dallas, TXdallassun.com

US-led Indo-Pacific strategy 'should be dumped': China

Beijing [China], July 4 (ANI): The US-led Indo-Pacific strategy, which is aimed at countering Beijing, "should be dumped at a trash heap", said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the opening ceremony of the 9th World Peace Forum in Beijing on Saturday. Wang said the strategy adopted by the United...
POTUSNPR

Flooding And Pandemic Restrictions Compound North Korea's Food Insecurity

North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, doesn't make casual public remarks. They service a particular agenda and are highly calculated at any moment. That's why it raised eyebrows last month when he called the food situation in North Korea "tense" during a meeting with the Central Committee of his ruling Workers' Party.
Businesskhn.org

North Korea’s Leader Hints At ‘Grave’ Covid Crisis

North Korea's leader previously denied there was any covid in the country. Separately, China's Sinovac vaccine is effective in kids as young as 3, Australia struggles with AstraZeneca vaccine rules, and the U.K. is confident it can beat delta covid. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said a “grave” situation...
Worldinvesting.com

North Korea's Kim says 'great crisis' caused by pandemic lapse

SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the failure to implement measures to tackle the coronavirus had caused a "great crisis" and he chastised ruling party officials for risking the safety of the country and people, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state news agency KCNA...
WorldPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

North Korea's Kim berates officials for 'grave' virus lapse

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un berated senior ruling party and government officials for their failures in the fight against the coronavirus, which created a “huge crisis” for the country, state media reported. The alleged “grave incident” in North Korea's pandemic fight was not...
EconomyPosted by
UPI News

Report: North Korea resuming maritime trade with China

June 29 (UPI) -- Shipping routes between China and North Korea are reopening after months of little to no activity, according to a South Korean press report. Seoul Pyongyang News reported Tuesday that shipping channels between the Chinese port of Dalian and North Korea's Nampo port were active, citing a source in the Chinese border city of Dandong.
WorldUS News and World Report

Factbox-North Korea's History of Secrecy Over Leaders' Health

SEOUL (Reuters) - The health of North Korea's leaders is typically a tightly held state secret in a nuclear-armed country dominated by the Kim family dynasty since its founding in 1948. Current leader Kim Jong Un, believed to be 37 years old, sparked new speculation when in early June he...
Currenciesmarketpulse.com

Currency markets looking for cues

Currency markets appear to be on strike at the moment, with tight ranges amongst the major currencies, and seemingly determined to wait for clearer signals later in the week. The US dollar has held much of its post-FOMC gains still, suggesting that forex markets are more nervous of another move higher in US yields than equity markets.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

North Korea reports 'grave incident' related to COVID-19

North Korea's leader says a "grave incident" related to COVID-19 is putting the safety of its citizens at risk. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly lashed out at officials during a politburo meeting of the Workers' Party on Tuesday, South Korean-based news agency Yonhap reported, citing North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Politicsindustryglobalnews24.com

REPORT SAYS SOUTH KOREA READY FOR A DIALOGUE WITH NORTH KOREA

• A report by Yonhap says a top South Korean foreign ministry official told local reporters on Friday that the possibility of dialogue with North Korea is still open. According to a report, the country of South Korea is hopeful of restarting a dialogue with North Korea irrespective of several statements from Pyongyang that signal no interest in having a word with Seoul.

Comments / 0

Community Policy