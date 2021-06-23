New City Attorney Confirmed by Riverside City Council

RIVERSIDE - Merced City Attorney Phaedra Norton was confirmed for the same position in Riverside by the City Council today. Norton fills the position left vacant in October when the council terminated the contract with Gary Geuss, who was city attorney for nearly five years. The reasons for his discharge were not specified. The 52-year-old Norton was selected following a nearly three-month search. "I am excited to join the Riverside team,'' Norton said. "I look forward to bringing the knowledge and experience I developed in the San Joaquin Valley to Southern California and contributing to the Riverside community.'' The Office of the City Attorney has a staff of 39, 18 of whom are lawyers, prosecuting violations of the municipal code, helping to write and vet ordinances and working with.