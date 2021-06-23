Cancel
China Huarong International says it repaid maturing dollar bond

By Thomson Reuters
 13 days ago

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China Huarong International Holdings Ltd, an offshore arm of Chinese bad debt giant China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd, said on Wednesday it had repaid a maturing dollar bond on time. Huarong International had transferred sufficient funds to a designated account to make principal and interest payments...

