Mare of Easttown creator says a second season won't happen unless "we can crack a story" that is as great as Season 1

Primetimer
Primetimer
 12 days ago
“If we can crack a story that is as great (as Season 1) and that would do justice to the characters and carry on the story in a way that was organic and yet surprising, I would love to do it,” Brad Ingelsby tells TVLine. “I just don’t know what the story is. That’s the issue right now.”

TV SeriesElite Daily

We Need To Talk About WTF Happened In The Elite Season 4 Finale

Another season of Elite has left fans with their jaws on the floor, and although the fandom is getting used to having to say goodbye to their favorite characters at the end of each season, this may be the hardest departure yet. Although nothing’s confirmed, the Season 4 finale strongly suggested two core Elite characters won’t be back for Season 5. Spoiler alert: Don’t read on if you haven’t finished the Elite Season 4 finale. The big question is: Will Ander and Guzmán be in Elite Season 5, or was that finale really their big farewell? If they aren’t coming back, their absence will have a huge effect on the rest of the crew next season.
TV SeriesTVLine

Mare of Easttown Season 2: Here's What Is Standing in Way of a Renewal

TV Seriescartermatt.com

TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

The Blacklist creator Jon Bokenkamp announces he won't return for Season 9

Bokenkamp's announcement of his exit after eight seasons comes after original cast member and star Megan Boone also bid farewell. “I wanted to write you directly to let you know that I’ve made the difficult decision to leave The Blacklist,” Bokenkamp said in a statement posted to Twitter this morning. “I love this show with all of my heart, and it’s been an incredible journey, but after eight years I feel it’s time for me to step out of my comfort zone, try something new, and explore a few of the other characters and stories that have been crawling around in my head.”
Popculture

HBO Chief Speaks out on Possibility of 'Mare of Easttown' Season 2

Mare of Easttown was an undeniable massive hit for HBO, and now the network's chief has spoken out about the possibility of the series being renewed for Season 2. Deadline reports that Casey Bloys —chief content officer at HBO and HBO Max — was speaking to the press recently when he was asked about Mare of Easttown coming back. Bloys' response essentially boiled down to: it's unlikely but not impossible.
digitalspy.com

Manifest movie possible after season 4 cancellation, says creator

A Manifest movie is possible following its season 4 cancellation, according to its creator. On the back of the show's axing by NBC and its subsequent failed Netflix revival, the series has been left on somewhat of a cliffhanger. However, there is still hope viewers will get all the answers...
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Dougray Scott won't return for Batwoman Season 3

"Having Dougray Scott as Jacob Kane on Batwoman was incredibly special for all of us," showrunner Caroline Dries said in a statement. "An actor with his pedigree and reputation elevates any project, and he had great chemistry with his castmates. We loved telling Commander Kane's story for the last two seasons, and we will always leave the door open to have him return. We wish him the very best!"
TheWrap

‘Lovecraft Country’ Won’t Be Getting a Second Season on HBO

“Lovecraft County” won’t be getting a second season, HBO announced Friday. “We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country. We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey,” HBO said in a statement provided to TheWrap.
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

“Your Honor’ Web Series Season 2 Release Date | Where’s The Story Headed in Second Season?

Based on the Israeli TV phenomenon Kvodo, Your Honor is an American limited series that follows Michael Desiato, a judge who has his morals tested as he’s forced to bend the law for family. The series released in December 2020 with a total of 10 episodes on Showtime After the heart-wrenching finale leaving Michael (alongside the fans) distraught, the story for the Desiatos seems all but complete with few threads left untied. That however does not mean the end of the series as Kvodo itself has a season 2. Multiple writers involved with Your Honor have shown interest in further expanding on the tragedy of Micahel Desiato and seemingly they’ll have their wish granted as Showtime is reportedly going to renew the show after the first season shattered multiple viewing records in the UK on its release.
Primetimer

Netflix's Sophie: A Murder in West Cork attempts to be a prestige true-crime docuseries, but ends up succumbing to the genre’s conventions

"Recently, the successful true crime offerings from streamers have tended to fall into two traps," says Alessa Dominguez. "On the one hand, there are just-the-gore rehashings of serial killer sprees and police chases — like Netflix’s Night Stalker — that presume murder cases are interesting mainly because of their extreme violence. And then there are awkwardly self-important productions, like the recent Elisa Lam docuseries, that get so caught up in wresting facile cautionary lessons from the real-life events that they fail to capture why a mystery was gripping in the first place. Sophie: A Murder in West Cork, now streaming on Netflix, attempts to avoid these traps by striking a balance between meaningful analysis and re-creating the original tension around the crime. The three-part documentary tackles the death of French television producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier, who was married to Daniel Toscan du Plantier, a well-known movie producer who worked with Michelangelo Antonioni and Akira Kurosawa...Netflix’s version, A Murder in West Cork, is executive produced by the Oscar-winning producer of Man on Wire, Simon Chinn. It shows glimmers of originality in its meta approach to the genre’s seemingly endless appeal, exploring how these cases mushroom in the media and attain the status of town folklore. But even while these small gestures make the series stand out amid the banality of streaming true crime, it ultimately takes the genre’s least interesting and most moralistic approach by lavishing endless attention on the story’s criminal protagonist and the question of whether he’ll finally be brought to justice."