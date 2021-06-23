AHAs and BHAs for Women Over 50
No matter your age, everyone wants healthy-looking, glowing skin. We already know that retinoic acid is a key ingredient for anti-aging, but women over 50 should also consider adding a chemical exfoliant to their routine. Chemical exfoliants differ from physical exfoliants, which use small particles to manually smooth the skin. Chemical exfoliants instead use acids that are both more effective and gentler. When it comes to choosing a product, however, the options can be overwhelming. AHAs and BHAs are both families of chemical exfoliants, but there are some key distinctions that differentiate them.primewomen.com