Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beverly Hills, CA

Erika Girardi's “my whole life is smoke and mirrors" comment can be said of many Real Housewives stars

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her estranged husband Tom Girardi are currently embroiled in an embezzling investigation that has exposed that her extravagant lifestyle was indeed "smoke and mirrors." As the Los Angeles Times' Meredith Blake points out, spending too much money is a common problem for Real Housewives stars, many of whom are engaged in a "glam arts race." "The saga, the heavily hyped focal point of the current season of Beverly Hills, makes Girardi the latest Real Housewife to contend with legal and financial difficulties connected to the fabulous persona they convey on TV," says Blake. "In March, Salt Lake City housewife Jen Shah was arrested on suspicion of running a vast telemarketing scheme targeting the elderly. New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice spent nearly a year in prison on multiple fraud charges. And while only a few Housewives have been implicated in such brazen white-collar crimes, the list of bankruptcies, foreclosures, tax liens and lawsuits involving cast members runs longer than Girardi’s hair extensions. Since the inception of Real Housewives, the sort of 'smoke and mirrors' Girardi described have been central to the show — and, arguably, one of the keys to its success."

www.primetimer.com
Community Policy
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Erika Girardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Smoke And Mirrors#The Los Angeles Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Hein's Picks: A Couple's Guide to Watching TV

Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Netflix's We the People wants to avoid partisanship, even with the Obamas as producers

The 10-episode series of animated civics lessons premiering on the Fourth of July, created by Doc McStuffins creator Chris Nee, aims to educate kids without bias. “The entire project was about finding ways to talk about things that have become very partisan and not take sides,” says Nee. “With the Second Amendment, we made sure that both sides were represented and that the images of both sides were onscreen for the exact same amount of time.” The series came about when Nee, a self-described "civics geek," approached Norman Lear at a 2018 dinner party about creating civics-related music videos. “He has an actual copy of the Declaration of Independence, so I knew this was something he cared about,” she said. The producer Kenya Barris was at the same party and, like Nee, had recently started working at Netflix. So Nee suggested doing something like Schoolhouse Rock! and inviting Barack and Michelle Obama, who have their own Netflix deal, to join her, Barris and others as executive producers. (Lear had no official involvement, but he is thanked in the credits.)
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Showtime rounds out the cast for Let the Right One In

The drama pilot Let the Right One In focuses on a family that is thrown in disarray when the daughter exhibits a strange vampiric power after she is bitten by a mysterious creature. Madison Taylor Baez will play the daughter. Kevin Carroll, Jacob Buster and Ian Foreman are also joining the cast.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Top Chef Season 18 winner Gabe Erales was fired from his restaurant job over "harassment" of female employee after filming was completed

As Eater points out, "Erales was fired from his position as the opening executive chef of Comedor in December 2020, two months after shooting for Top Chef wrapped. The restaurant’s partner and chef Philip Speer first announced his departure in vague yet serious terms, saying Erales was terminated for 'repeated violations of our policies and for behavior in conflict with our values.'" But Speer told the Austin American-Statesman that Erales was specifically fired for harassment of a female employee. The Austin American-Statesman reports that Bravo "knew details about the firing, both from conversations with restaurant management and Erales, Bravo continued to air the season featuring a winner who was terminated just weeks after the show finished filming." Erales admitted to having consensual sexual relationship with a female member of his kitchen staff in the summer of 2020 -- and then cutting her hours in November after he returned from taping, the Statesman reported. Erales, meanwhile, told the Statesman: “After I returned from Top Chef, I made some business decisions as a manager that affected this employee and were found to be discriminatory and I realized that those were bad decisions. I’ve spent the last six months really reflecting on these mistakes and taking the necessary steps to be a better husband, a father, a chef and a leader, through therapy, through spirituality.” Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi addressed social media comments about Erales in a series of tweets last night, writing: "As someone who has been sexually harassed, this topic is a serious one and merits openness. We filmed Top Chef in October of last year & were not aware of the allegations now coming out about Gabe. This should be investigated & the network should consider its best action. To be clear, no one has alleged sexual harassment on the record or otherwise to Bravo/Top Chef and we judges didn't have any indication of inappropriate behavior from Gabe during his time on set."
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Julia Child now has a channel on Pluto TV

The new Pluto TV channel will cycle through 165 hours of the TV cooking icon's shows, including The French Chef, Baking with Julia and Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs. Julia Child programming is also available on Tubi and PBS' website.
MusicPosted by
Primetimer

Too Hot to Handle's Lana gets digital assistants all wrong

"The show’s producers would have you believe that Lana is some AI created specially for Too Hot to Handle," says Victoria Song. "She has a distinctly robotic voice and is somewhat reminiscent of an Amazon Echo. She also says vaguely techy-sounding things about 'analyzing' contestants and calculating the 'probability' of which hotties are likely to form meaningful connections. Don’t break the rules too often, the show tells its contestants. Lana can and does see everything. Look, of course, this is typical reality show artifice. At this point, we’ve all interacted with some kind of digital assistant to know that currently, even the best can’t converse with humans in a natural way—let alone dispense advice, set up dates, and run social experiments on amorous himbos and bimbos. Of course, we all know in the back of our heads that Lana is a stand-in for Too Hot to Handle’s producers. The only reason you’re able to suspend your disbelief is because this 'tech' is based in truth, right? Our Amazon Echos, Google Nest Hubs, and smartphones are always listening, and at the other end are humans paid to listen to snippets of our conversations to improve mysterious algorithms. Yes, but also no. Netflix would have you believe that Lana is a plausible example of what’s possible. And even if you know better, a part of you buys into the idea of a future where you’re chummy with your sassy digital assistant. This is a classic case of science fiction informing our expectations of how future technology will work—and if past examples are any indication, that’s not how things generally turn out."
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin casts Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco

They're the first two leads in the a darker, present-day iteration of the popular 2010-17 series from Riverdale's Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. Kinney will play Tabby, "an aspiring director and horror movie buff. Like the other Little Liars, Tabby’s hiding a secret." Reficco will portray Noa, "a striving, sardonic track star who’s working hard to get her life back to normal after a summer spent in juvenile detention."
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Peter Weber: The Bachelor franchise is "going to regret" Chris Harrison's exit

"Nobody's perfect," the former Bachelor tells ET. "That's a understatement, right? Obviously, could his delivery have been a little different with comments he had made? Absolutely, 100 percent. "But I think, if anything, the show is going to miss him. I think they do. I think ratings, I mean, those don't lie. They're kind of already showing that. It's sad for all parties involved. I know Chris. I know Chris is a good person and I wish him nothing but the best going forward with whatever he does. But I think the show is going to regret letting him go. I do."
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Costa Ronin joins NBC's untitled bank heist drama, co-starring Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé

The Russian-born The Americans and Homeland alum will play a character named Sergey Vodianov. "Devilishly charming with a killer smile and an ice-cold sense of humor, Sergey Vodianov is the love of Elena Fedorova’s (Baccarin) life and her partner in crime," per Deadline. "Together they spent decades building their criminal empire and dodging danger, leaving a pile of bodies in their wake. When our story begins, everyone believes Sergey is now dead, too … except Elena."
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Gossip Girl isn't bringing in big names from the original series -- at least not for Season 1

"We made a decision early on—and I was nervous about this decision, but definitely came to believe it was right—that the audience would never accept these characters if they were in the shadow of the original characters," says Joshua Safran, showrunner of the HBO reboot. "They’re already in the shadow of the original characters, but if the original characters were there with them in some way, why would you want to briefly get to know Zoya if you suddenly can see Nate? Also, this show is much bigger than the first show. It’s got 16 series regulars instead of seven, and 22 recurring instead of 12, so because the show is bigger, there isn’t enough screen time. If Blair showed up for two scenes, you’d say, 'I want more Blair.' The decision was: Let’s get Season 1 under our belt, and should we get Season 2, we’ll have the chance to bring in cameos that are more than glorified cameos but actually give them storylines. Hopefully we’ll get there and will reach out to the cast if that time comes and see if they’ll want to come. There are some cameos in Season 1 from people on the original show, but not the series regulars."
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

The Bold Type's ending was changed the night before filming

“What ended up happening with Sutton’s storyline at the end — they rewrote it the night before we shot it,” Meghann Fahy told Variety in a Zoom interview along with co-stars Katie Stevens and Aisha Dee. “It was going to end very differently than it ended. And based on some conversations that I had had with them, and that Sam had had with them, they just kind of flipped it, which was really exciting, because it’s not something that I thought was going to happen… The night before, (to have) a huge storyline change is kind of unique. So it was exciting.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Lupin's attempt to address its lack of Black females is disappointing

"For all of the nuanced ways that Netflix’s wildly popular Lupin addresses race and immigrant culture in Parisian society, the caper drama misses the boat with Black women," says Mekeisha Madden Toby. "It’s an omission that has caused rancor in both social and traditional media, on a global scale, from the moment the show’s magnetic and handsome star, Omar Sy, first flashed his signature smirk as Assane Diop in January’s series premiere. Those same fans were further disappointed when Lupin Season 2 kicked off in June and producers attempted to dial up its Black woman quotient by briefly adding a biracial police woman in one scene, and playing a Lizzo song in another (more on that later). Needless to say, both actions ultimately failed to move the needle, and in some ways only further underscored the dearth in representation." As for Lizzo, Toby says: "On the one hand, good for Lizzo for securing the bag as her hit song 'Cuz I Love You' played overhead as Assane and Juliette (Clotilde Hesme) romantically sped through the streets of Paris on a 'stolen' motorcycle in Season 2, Episode 3. On the other hand, one could interpret the use of the song as a big ol’ middle finger to Black women viewers who wished they were the ones on the back of that motorcycle. Lizzo even talks about getting her 'pressed hair' wet. Come on!" ALSO: Omar Sy gives an update on the fate of J'accuse.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Would Meghan McCain return to Fox News?

The outgoing The View co-host was a co-host on Fox News' Outnumbered until she joined the ABC daytime show. “Meghan McCain is a star and we are always interested in exceptional talent," a Fox News spokesperson tells The Daily Beast. McCain has said she's a fan of Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott, whom she says told her: “We hired you for you, and we like originals here at Fox. And nobody should ever change a body to work here.” But a confidant tells The Daily Beast McCain has "really outgrown (Fox News), and they’re just batsh*t crazy over there."