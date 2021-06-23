Cancel
Emilia Clarke would like to see her Solo: A Star Wars Story character Qi’ra resolve her "unfinished business" on Disney+

“She’s the one that has the most unfinished business,” Clarke, who's starring on Disney's Secret Invasion, tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I really had pages about what her life was and what it would be afterwards. But I’m afraid I’ve heard nothing of (Disney+) being the case, so maybe I’ll just write it and send it to them. I’ll be like, ‘Hey guys, I’ve got a few ideas.'”

