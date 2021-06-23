Emilia Clarke would like to see her Solo: A Star Wars Story character Qi’ra resolve her "unfinished business" on Disney+

“It didn’t come out of nowhere. I wanted Maya to be a single mother; I wanted that first and foremost,” Clarke tells The Hollywood Reporter of her superhero character. “So I’m not going to say I’m Jenny from the Block, but it’s an acknowledgment of how I’m able to give this beautiful fanbase this other thing that I did because they supported me and gave me the props when I was doing (Game of Thrones).” Clarke also discussed joining Marvel's Secret Invasion and the possibility that she'll have another long-term role. “I mean, I should be so lucky is what I’ll say to that,” says Clarke. “Everyone I know and everyone I’ve spoken to who is a part of the Marvel universe — and actors talk! Everyone has only the highest praise to offer. There’s a reason why actors stay in it. They’re so loved because they’re having loads of fun. So I’m down for that.”