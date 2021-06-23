Cancel
Sarah Paulson hated her experience on American Horror Story: Roanoke: "I just don't care about this season at all"

"I was so underwhelmed by the whole experience," she said on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, "because I felt like I had entered into a new place inside of myself in terms of what I thought possible, in terms of what I might be willing to see if I can do. I felt really kind of trapped by my responsibility and my contractual obligation to do American Horror Story. As much as it's my home, and I've loved it always, it was the first time I felt like I wish I could have gone to Ryan (Murphy) and said, 'Please let me sit this one out.'"

www.primetimer.com
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

