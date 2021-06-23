Jimmy Kimmel responds to report "President Snowflake" Trump wanted the federal government to investigate him

A Daily Beast report Tuesday alleged that in 2019, the former president wanted to explore what the federal government, including the Department of Justice and FCC, could do about SNL, Jimmy Kimmel and other late-night critics. In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Trump called the report "Fake News." "So, The Daily Beast reports that, in 2019, Donald Trump wanted the government to investigate—guess who, Guillermo?—me!” Kimmel said at the top of his monologue before quoting at length from the story. Kimmel added: “I don’t want him probing me. Can you imagine that? President Snowflake asked to send the authorities in to stop us from making fun of him. “Little did I know, I’m up here goofing on him, he’s asking the Feds to do who the hell knows what? And when he was told there was no legal case to be made—that you can’t stop comedians from making fun of you when you’re president—Trump asked, ‘Can something else be done about it?’”