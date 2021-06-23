Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Jimmy Kimmel responds to report "President Snowflake" Trump wanted the federal government to investigate him

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Daily Beast report Tuesday alleged that in 2019, the former president wanted to explore what the federal government, including the Department of Justice and FCC, could do about SNL, Jimmy Kimmel and other late-night critics. In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Trump called the report "Fake News." "So, The Daily Beast reports that, in 2019, Donald Trump wanted the government to investigate—guess who, Guillermo?—me!” Kimmel said at the top of his monologue before quoting at length from the story. Kimmel added: “I don’t want him probing me. Can you imagine that? President Snowflake asked to send the authorities in to stop us from making fun of him. “Little did I know, I’m up here goofing on him, he’s asking the Feds to do who the hell knows what? And when he was told there was no legal case to be made—that you can’t stop comedians from making fun of you when you’re president—Trump asked, ‘Can something else be done about it?’”

www.primetimer.com
Community Policy
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Department Of Justice#Snl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
FCC
Related
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Trump Organization Responds to Indictment, Says It's an Attempt to Harm a Former President

The Trump Organization dismissed an indictment against one of its long-time employees as a political maneuver designed to hurt former President Donald Trump. Allan Weisselberg, the company's chief financial officer, surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney's office on Thursday morning and is expected to be arraigned on Thursday. The exact charges in the indictment, which a grand jury returned on Wednesday, have not been released, but they're expected to be related to tax evasion and fringe benefits Weisselberg received.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

PBS White House reporter believes the founders would’ve wanted the federal government to control elections

PBS’s Yamiche Alcindor is once again spreading Democratic Party propaganda, appealing this time to the intent of the very Founding Fathers she long has openly detested. Senate Republicans this week blocked a Democratic-sponsored bill, the For the People Act, that would centralize election administration, scuttle state-level voter laws, politicize the Federal Election Commission, and put restrictions on political speech. A vote to advance an amended version of the Democratic power grab split solidly along party lines 50-50, 10 votes short of the required 60.
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Trump’s legal heat: Trump Org insider says former bodyguard 'knows where the bodies are buried'

In this Beat exclusive, MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by the former Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization Barbara Res and former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance to discuss the criminal probe into the company. The conversation comes as The Wall Street Journal reports prosecutors are investigating Trump executive Matthew Calamari to see if he received tax-free fringe benefits. Res asserts that Calamari "probably was sitting around when things were discussed."
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Woodward book on last days of Trump presidency expected in September: report

A book detailing former President Trump 's last days in the Oval Office from renowned investigative journalist Bob Woodward is reportedly set to be published in September. CNN reports that the book, the name of which is unknown, will be published by Simon & Schuster on Sep. 21. Woodward has published two other books through Simon & Schuster on Trump's presidency: "Fear: Trump in the White House" and "Rage."
POTUSPosted by
Axios

J.D. Vance addresses tweets slamming Trump: "I Regret Being Wrong"

Author J.D. Vance, who's running in the Ohio Republican race for a U.S. Senate seat, addressed on Fox News Monday his since-deleted tweets criticizing former President Trump. Why it matters: The venture capitalist and now-vocal Trump supporter has been accused of hypocrisy and "flip-flopping" after CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski last week shared screenshots of the 2016 tweets in which Vance said the then-presidential candidate's comments on "Immigrants, Muslims, etc." were "reprehensible."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Kamala Harris is crashing — but that doesn't mean she will never occupy the Oval Office

Prediction: Kamala Harris will never be elected president. But that doesn’t mean she will never occupy the Oval Office. The vice president’s approval ratings are slumping (she is now underwater in the RealClearPolitics average of polls) and – worse – she is taking the fall for President Biden ’s foolish reversal of President Trump ’s migrant policies.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Democrats fear Kamala Harris can’t beat any GOPer in 2024, including Trump: report

Democrats are increasingly fearful Vice President Kamala Harris’ missteps will open the door for Republicans to regain the White House, a new report said Friday. Dems, including senior White House officials, fear that Harris will lose to any Republican she faces — including former President Donald Trump — if President Biden does not seek reelection in 2024, Axios reported.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Have Tucker Carlson and Ron DeSantis filled the 'Trump void' for the left?

It can be argued that since Donald Trump left the White House, the ratings for a number of programs on left-leaning cable outlets or news sites have dropped dramatically. In many ways, for liberal sites — and, to a lesser extent, right-leaning programs and publications — talking about or hating on Trump at first was an unexpected ratings bonanza. And then it apparently became evident to some cable news executives that talking about Trump was morphing into a bullet-proof business model.