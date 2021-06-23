Fighting bank fraud through Active Defense

How a novel strategy is giving banks the upper hand over bad actors by increasing the cost and complexity of online fraud. The cat-and-mouse game between banks and bad actors is finally set to change for good. Financial institutions have historically been on the back foot when fighting fraud, mostly left to reimburse victims and repair tarnished customer loyalty after an attack. The evolution of fraud tactics in the past decade – and particularly the past year – has further exposed how this vicious cycle is perpetuated and why financial institutions alone can put an end to it.