Trust is hard to gain but easy to lose - a bank's reputation
Customers do not want to keep their money with a bank/financial institution that they do not trust. Many financial service providers have been a source of customers’ mistrust because of the 2008 financial crisis, money laundering, accounting fraud, and other scandals involving banks/banks’ executives, data breaches, or other illegal practices. To build and maintain a reliable and trustworthy environment, financial regulators across the world have created regulations for financial institutions (FIs) to comply with and constantly keep an eye on these.thepaypers.com