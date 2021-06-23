Cancel
Trust is hard to gain but easy to lose - a bank's reputation

 12 days ago

Customers do not want to keep their money with a bank/financial institution that they do not trust. Many financial service providers have been a source of customers’ mistrust because of the 2008 financial crisis, money laundering, accounting fraud, and other scandals involving banks/banks’ executives, data breaches, or other illegal practices. To build and maintain a reliable and trustworthy environment, financial regulators across the world have created regulations for financial institutions (FIs) to comply with and constantly keep an eye on these.

Softwarethepaypers.com

Strands, credolab to improve smart money management

Digital money management software provider Strands has partnered with alternative scoring provider credolab, according to the official press release. Retail banks often struggle to improve engagement and extend long-term value to their customers. A shortage of relevant data leaves them unable to make good recommendations and bring more people to their products. Strands and credolab provide a one-stop solution for banks looking to grow their top-line by helping people be smarter with their money.
Credits & Loansthepaypers.com

Cornèr Bank completes card portfolios migration to Vestigo's platform

Cornèr Bank, an issuer of credit and prepaid cards to private individuals and businesses in Europe, has completed the migration of its card portfolios across to Vestigo’s solution. Vestigo is a European software provider in the card and account-to-account payments space, and its card management system (CMS) is the key...
Personal Financethepaypers.com

ManagePay and iFAST apply for digital banking licence

ManagePay (MPay) and iFAST have filed a digital banking licence application with Central Bank of Malaysia. In a statement to the Bursa Malaysia, MPay said its unit, ManagePay Services’ application is supported by three local strategic partners, an entity managed by Bumiputera. If the application is successful, iFAST will own...
Technologythepaypers.com

Digilytics AI, AccountScore partner for affordability platform

Fintech Digilytics AI has partnered with AccountScore by integrating the Open Banking service into its new Intelligent Affordability Service, according to mortgagesolutions.co.uk. AccountScore, a subsidiary of Equifax, is a platform which tracks user transactions across multiple banks. Digilytics AI will process the data on its dashboard alongside mortgage affordability checks...
Economythepaypers.com

SISS launches fintech sandbox for Open Banking

Recently accredited for Open Banking, SISS Data Services has made available the ACSISS sandbox environment for fintechs wishing to join the Open Banking environment. Innovators with new ideas based on access to Open Banking data made available under the Consumer Data Right (CDR) can now build and test their ideas without the need for any infrastructure, and before receiving accreditation as data recipients under the CDR.
Aeldra offers unique 'Zero Fee' bank account

Aeldra offers unique 'Zero Fee' bank account

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): To cater to Indian students gearing up for admissions in the U.S., Aeldra Financial Inc., a Silicon-valley based pioneering 'digital neo bank', is offering a unique U.S. bank account with a Mastercard Global Debit Card that can be opened and operated from India, even before students get an F-1 visa.
Personal Financethepaypers.com

Emirates launches payments solution with Deutsche Bank

Emirates has launched a payment alternative powered by a white-label solution jointly developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in partnership with Deutsche Bank. The payment solution, Emirates Pay, is an alternative method for travellers to pay for air tickets purchased online by directly debiting their bank account. It...
Businessthepaypers.com

United Volksbank Raiffeisenbank partners with creditshelf

Germany-based bank Vereinigte Volksbank Raiffeisenbank (VVRB) and finance broker creditshelf have concluded a cooperation to offer solutions for German medium-sized companies. According to a VVRB representative, medium-sized corporate customer businesses have potential for digital financing solutions, which the partners aim to offer them. VVRB is now offering its customers additional financing solutions from creditshelf. Via its digital credit platform, creditshelf offers unsecured loans of up to EUR 5 million with a term of one month to eight years.
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

UK’s Open Finance Platform mmob Receives FCA Approval for Payment, Account Info Service Provision

Mmob, an Open Finance partnership platform, has announced that it has received authorization or approval from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for Payment and Account Information Service Provision. The approval from the United Kingdom’s regulatory authority validates mmob’s progressive business model and embedded finance solutions, which have been developed...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Credit Suisse, Klara Team On B2B Open Banking

Credit Suisse will be working with Klara on new open banking options, according to a Friday (July 2) press release. Both companies have been working on creating solutions and adding value for their corporate clients, including exchanging payment information automatically as well as online credit applications. With the partnership, the...
Technologytribuneledgernews.com

Banking tech is all about digital disruptions and financial services

Jul. 4—It is often said that a bank is a technology firm in disguise. The relentless rise of fintech startups in recent years clearly suggests that the more a traditional bank can think and act like a fleet-footed technology firm, the greater are its prospects of surviving and thriving in the future. The rise of neo-banking is ushering in an era of digital, branchless banking. In this brave new world, the target customers are millennials and members of Gen Z, their banks of choice are smart apps running on a smartphone, and those smart apps are powered by disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain. This article explores technologically disrupted scenarios that signal the arrival of a new normal in financial services.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

UK’s Open Banking Fintech FaizPay Secures £526K+ via Seedrs from 79 Investors

a company offering a truly multi-channel fast and fair payments service that’s built on Open Banking rails, has secured 87% or £526,958 of its fundraising target of £600,001 from 79 investors (at the time of writing) via a securities offering on Seedrs. As of July 4, 2021, there are 34 days left in the company’s sale.
Marketscoingeek.com

UK bank NatWest introduces limits for digital currency exchange transactions

One of the UK’s leading commercial banks, NatWest, has introduced new restrictions on users transacting with cryptocurrency exchanges, in the latest clampdown to affect digital currency users in the country. The move comes against a backdrop of tightening regulation for digital currency exchanges in the UK, with the chief regulator,...
People's Bank And Trust Recognized In Statewide Rankings

People's Bank And Trust Recognized In Statewide Rankings

People’s Bank and Trust continue to be recognized for putting people first. It was recently recognized in two Small Business Administration statewide rankings. Small Business Administration ranked Peoples Bank and Trust 6th by number and 11th by volume of SBA PPP loans made by Illinois-based lenders with under $1 billion in assets. SBA also ranked the bank 4th by number and 2nd by volume of SBA 7a Guaranteed Loans closed during its fiscal year ending in May of this year.
Banks Beat Fintech Rivals on Digital Trust

Banks Beat Fintech Rivals on Digital Trust

Customers of the largest US banks have higher than average levels of “digital trust” with their banks than with fintechs and other digital-only companies, according to new research. A report from Insider Intelligence has shown that customers are more satisfied and engaged with their bank than those customers of newer...
Economythepaypers.com

Codat raises USD 40 mln for SMB-focused API service

Codat, a startup that provides APIs to link small-business fintech data to external services, announced that it has closed a USD 40 million round, according to TechCrunch. The investment round was led by Tiger Global. The company raised USD 10 million in a Series A in 2020 that Index led; Codat also raised some strategic capital in the interim, but declined in an interview to provide more detail. The company also declined to provide any guidance regarding how much its valuation changed since 2020 between lettered rounds.
Apps are Easy, Integrations are Hard, Adoption is the Hardest

Apps are Easy, Integrations are Hard, Adoption is the Hardest

There’s an app for that. More accurately, dozens of apps, for this, that and the other. Technology is finally making a difference in the supply chain. The industry has, for decades, been resistant to change. The transportation sector, more specifically, has lagged perhaps even more than other parts of the supply chain. Primary barriers were cost (Note: average profit ~6% = no budget for experimentation) and user acceptance.