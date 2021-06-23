Cancel
Greenwood, IN

After back and forth, Greenwood council OKs rental project

By Staff Reports
dailyjournal.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 200 rentals are coming to Greenwood after city council members had several lengthy discussions about the appearance and upkeep of the proposed units. The Greenwood City Council on Monday voted to annex 32 acres of land into the city for the development of a 213-unit rental community. Before moving forward, the developer asked the council to remove a previous amendment that banned vinyl siding on the property.

