Valley Grove board president Bialo steps down

By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
Derrick
 13 days ago

The Valley Grove School Board accepted the resignation of its president, Sue Bialo, on Monday evening. Superintendent Kevin Briggs said Bialo "felt like it was a good time" to move away from her position as board president due to changing work responsibilities.

