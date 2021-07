Female Doctor holding a stethoscope on background of Hospital ward. Every experienced a crazy set of Hiccups that seem to last forever? Remember your parents telling you to hold your breathe and count to 10, and hopefully, they would magically go away! Well, now there is something that can help ya get rid of them without holding your breath, If this science project really does work, it might be worth it. Scientists say they’ve finally come up with a product that cures the HICCUPS.