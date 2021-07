BALTIMORE — Sugar Ray Robinson is still considered the greatest pound-for-pound fighter of all time by many boxing historians. Robinson was nigh unbeatable at welterweight (147 pounds) and middleweight (160 pounds), losing just once in his first 131 professional fights. On June 25, 1952, he challenged Joey Maxim for the light heavyweight (175-pound) title on a 103-degree night at Yankee Stadium. Using his superior speed and skill, Robinson built a lead on the scorecards. But all that dazzling motion, required to outbox the bigger Maxim, caught up with him in the oppressive heat. The best in the world ran out of gas, failing to rise from his stool to start the 14th round.