Vogelbach somehow hobbles home, Brewers top Diamondbacks 5-0

By JACK THOMPSON
harrisondaily.com
 13 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Burly slugger Daniel Vogelbach hobbled home on one leg when Arizona's defense fell asleep, and the Diamondbacks dropped back into a rut Tuesday night with a 5-0 loss to the Milwaukee …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...

harrisondaily.com
