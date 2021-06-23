Vogelbach somehow hobbles home, Brewers top Diamondbacks 5-0

In a season that has featured inconsistency from the offense, Omar Narvaez has been a huge boost for the Brewers lineup. The Crew’s starting catcher struggled immensely in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, but this year, he has come roaring back with a breakout season at the plate. After notching a career-best five hits in Saturday evening’s win against the Pirates, Narvaez now boasts an excellent .303/.395/.462 slash line, good for a 136 wRC+. In addition to his production at the plate, he has continued to demonstrate dramatic defensive improvement since coming to Milwaukee. As such, Narvaez is leading the team with 2.7 Wins Above Replacement, according to the FanGraphs version of the metric. That figure also ties him for second among all big-league catchers.