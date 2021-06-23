Cancel
POTUS

A resurgent Taliban leaves the West with few options

By Telegraph View
Telegraph
 13 days ago

As feared, the imminent departure of the remaining Nato troops from Afghanistan has emboldened the Taliban to fill the power vacuum. On Monday, the organisation’s fighters took control of a key district in northern Kunduz province and encircled the provincial capital. The insurgents have chalked up a string of battlefield victories over government forces as they pursue an accompanying campaign of assassination and intimidation against westernised Afghanis.

U.S. PoliticsTODAY.com

Taliban advances as US leaves Afghanistan

The U.S. is entering its last stages of troop withdrawal in Afghanistan and the Taliban is already making advances in the country. Among the concerns of the quick advance is what it means for women in the country. NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel reports.
WorldMercury News

As Taliban advances, Afghan security forces flee the country

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan – More than 1,000 Afghan security personnel have fled across the border into Tajikistan after Taliban advances in northern Afghanistan, the Tajik border guard service said on Monday, while dozens of others were captured by the insurgents. The crossings on Sunday underscore a rapidly deteriorating situation in the...
POTUSTelegraph

The West has betrayed the women of Afghanistan

The West isn’t just squandering 20 years of blood and treasure by leaving Afghanistan. It’s betraying millions of ordinary Afghanistanis, particularly women, who had been led to believe they would have a better life following the toppling of the Taliban in 2001. While two generations of American and Nato troops...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

After troops exit, safety of US Embassy in Kabul top concern

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — As the end to America’s “forever war” rapidly approaches, the U.S. Embassy and other diplomatic missions in Kabul are watching a worsening security situation and looking at how to respond. In the countryside, districts are falling to the Taliban in rapid succession. America’s warlord allies are...
WorldVoice of America

Tajikistan Bolsters Border as Afghan Troops, Fleeing Taliban, Seek Refuge

DUSHANBE, TAJIKISTAN/KABUL - Tajikistan's president on Monday ordered the mobilization of 20,000 military reservists to bolster the border with Afghanistan after more than 1,000 Afghan security personnel fled across the frontier in response to Taliban militant advances. The crossings on Sunday underscored the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, where foreign...
POTUSNewsweek

Over 1,000 Afghan Troops Flee Taliban As U.S. Embarks on Final Withdrawal Stage

Over 1000 Afghan security personnel were reportedly forced to retreat into Tajikistan over the weekend after Taliban fighters advanced in Northern Afghanistan. The escalation comes as the United States has been drawing down troops from Afghanistan, where the U.S. has been fighting for nearly two decades following the September 11 terrorist attacks.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

US left Afghan airfield at night, didn’t tell new commander

BAGRAM, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.S. left Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base’s new Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans’ departure more than two hours after they left, Afghan military officials said. Afghanistan’s army...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

"They are going to slaughter us": Afghan interpreter speaks out as Taliban advance

Kabul — As the Taliban regain territory with the U.S. winding down its longest war Afghanistan, time is running out for thousands of Afghans who helped the U.S. Sherin Agha Jafari is among 18,000 interpreters and their families who top the list of Taliban revenge attacks once U.S. forces leave. He was on his first day as an interpreter with a U.S. combat platoon when a roadside bomb struck his vehicle.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take districts in NE Afghanistan from fleeing troops

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters...
BBC

Afghanistan: Soldiers flee to Tajikistan after Taliban clashes

More than 1,000 Afghan soldiers have fled to neighbouring Tajikistan after clashing with Taliban militants, officials have said. The troops retreated over the border to "save their own lives", according to a statement by Tajikistan's border guard. Violence has risen in Afghanistan and the Taliban have been making significant gains,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

McCaul: Biden will 'own' the 'ugly images' from Afghanistan withdrawal

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) on Sunday said President Biden is “going to own” the “ugly images” resulting from the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. “When we fully withdraw, the devastation and the killings and women, humanitarian crisis, fleeing across the border into Pakistan, President Biden is going to own these ugly images,” McCaul said during an interview on “Fox News Sunday.”
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Taliban Threatens Consequences For U.S. Troops Remaining In Afghanistan After 9/11 Deadline Amid Surge In Violence

As U.S. troops fully withdraw from Afghanistan ahead of the September 11 deadline, the Taliban warned in a BBC interview that foreign troops still in the country beyond that date will be treated as occupiers and face consequences, amid reports that 1,000 U.S. and Nato troops will stay behind to safeguard key installations as the militant group gains ground across the country.
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

China ramping up Afghanistan involvement amid US withdrawal

China appears to be preparing to ramp up its involvement in Afghanistan as US troops complete their final withdrawal — with Beijing eyeing the war-torn nation for investment and influence opportunities. Beijing has been vocal, especially in recent weeks, in slamming the United States for pushing forward with its troop...
WorldBirmingham Star

Taliban recaptures its bastion Kandahar

Kandahar [Afghanistan], July 5 (ANI): Amid the ongoing US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban on Sunday took control of a key district in their former bastion of Kandahar. Citing officials, Geo News reported that after fierce overnight fighting with Afghan forces, the Taliban took over Panjwai district. The group...
POTUSTelegraph

Hundreds of Afghan troops flee across border to escape Taliban offensive

Hundreds of Afghan troops fled into neighbouring Tajikistan as the Taliban's march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum with the fall of 10 districts in Badakhshan province. The militants on Sunday night appeared poised to move on the provincial capital, as well as the centre of neighbouring Takhar province, after demoralised...

