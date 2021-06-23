A resurgent Taliban leaves the West with few options

Kabul — As the Taliban regain territory with the U.S. winding down its longest war Afghanistan, time is running out for thousands of Afghans who helped the U.S. Sherin Agha Jafari is among 18,000 interpreters and their families who top the list of Taliban revenge attacks once U.S. forces leave. He was on his first day as an interpreter with a U.S. combat platoon when a roadside bomb struck his vehicle.