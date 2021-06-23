A resurgent Taliban leaves the West with few options
As feared, the imminent departure of the remaining Nato troops from Afghanistan has emboldened the Taliban to fill the power vacuum. On Monday, the organisation’s fighters took control of a key district in northern Kunduz province and encircled the provincial capital. The insurgents have chalked up a string of battlefield victories over government forces as they pursue an accompanying campaign of assassination and intimidation against westernised Afghanis.www.telegraph.co.uk