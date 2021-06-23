Cancel
Soccer

Roker Roundup: Player linked with Sunderland is leaving Aberdeen & competition for Sanderson?

By Andy Tomlinson
SB Nation
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunderland have been strongly linked with Aberdeen midfielder Ethan Ross in recent weeks as the club look to make their first signing of the summer. The 19-year-old’s contract at Pittodrie is set to expire at the end of the month and The Press and Journal say that, although Dons manager Stephen Glass was hopeful of convincing the winger to sign a new deal, Ross has informed the club that he will not be returning.

rokerreport.sbnation.com
Dion Sanderson
Stephen Glass
#Sunderland#Sheffield United#Aberdeen Competition#Pittodrie#The Press And Journal#Scottish#Wolverhampton Wanderers#The Sheffield Star#Blades#Championship
Daily Mail

