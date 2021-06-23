Cleveland to hold an eco-friendly water lantern festival at the end of summer

Oliver Hotakainen/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH — A water lantern festival will be held again this year on August 28, at Cleveland’s Voinovich Bicentennial Park.

This event was absent last year due to the COVID 19 pandemic. But this year, people can join in with others floating LED-lit water lanterns provided by the event organizer.

This family and friends bonding activity will be held for 5 hours. The gates will open at 4.30 p.m. and closes at 9.30 p.m. During those hours, guests can enjoy food while listening to music available on the venue’s ground. All guests can design their own lantern starting from 7.30 p.m. Then, they can launch their lantern from 8.00 p.m. – 9.00 p.m.

The event will provide all guests with essential kits for the event. The kits include a wristband for entry, floating lantern kit, LED candle, a drawstring bag, a marker and lantern retrieval and water clean up. Therefore, all guests can participate in keeping the ground clean for everybody.

This festival practices a clean and sustainable event. The lanterns are made of rice paper and wood, which are the most eco-friendly alternative available. Lit LED candles inside will also be reused and recycled. Furthermore, the staff will clean all lanterns and trash floating on the water and keep the park clean.

The early bird tickets are available until June 23. Price starts from $25.99. Then, any guest can buy regular tickets for $35.99 until August 20. Late tickets are available for $45.99 until August 27. Lastly, guests who buy the tickets on the day of the event can purchase them at $55.99.

This event will reward guests who buy the tickets early on. Fortunately, other ticket options are available. Any guest may visit the water lantern festival website to get better ticket deals.

