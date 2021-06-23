Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland to hold an eco-friendly water lantern festival at the end of summer

Posted by 
James Stephens
James Stephens
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3338Dk_0aciQBKy00
Oliver Hotakainen/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH — A water lantern festival will be held again this year on August 28, at Cleveland’s Voinovich Bicentennial Park.

This event was absent last year due to the COVID 19 pandemic. But this year, people can join in with others floating LED-lit water lanterns provided by the event organizer.

This family and friends bonding activity will be held for 5 hours. The gates will open at 4.30 p.m. and closes at 9.30 p.m. During those hours, guests can enjoy food while listening to music available on the venue’s ground. All guests can design their own lantern starting from 7.30 p.m. Then, they can launch their lantern from 8.00 p.m. – 9.00 p.m.

The event will provide all guests with essential kits for the event. The kits include a wristband for entry, floating lantern kit, LED candle, a drawstring bag, a marker and lantern retrieval and water clean up. Therefore, all guests can participate in keeping the ground clean for everybody.

This festival practices a clean and sustainable event. The lanterns are made of rice paper and wood, which are the most eco-friendly alternative available. Lit LED candles inside will also be reused and recycled. Furthermore, the staff will clean all lanterns and trash floating on the water and keep the park clean.

The early bird tickets are available until June 23. Price starts from $25.99. Then, any guest can buy regular tickets for $35.99 until August 20. Late tickets are available for $45.99 until August 27. Lastly, guests who buy the tickets on the day of the event can purchase them at $55.99.

This event will reward guests who buy the tickets early on. Fortunately, other ticket options are available. Any guest may visit the water lantern festival website to get better ticket deals.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Community Policy
James Stephens

James Stephens

Cleveland, OH
102
Followers
129
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

News junkie, news distributor and proud father

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lantern Festival#Eco#Water Lantern#The End Of Summer#Covid#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Music
Related
Cleveland, OHPosted by
James Stephens

Drink Local Drink Tap partners with 'RoundUp' to make donations easier

CLEVELAND, OH - Drink Local Drink Tap (DLDT) has recently partnered with RoundUp to provide the option to donate your change on monthly credit card transactions. DLDT's partnership with RoundUp will help round up your monthly credit card transaction to the nearest whole dollar. Then, it will donate your change to DLDT clean water cause. The app securely connects to your bank and credit card through Plaid and automatically donates your spare change for you.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
James Stephens

Join Cuyahoga SWCD Upcoming Events

CLEVELAND, OH — On June 28, Cuyahoga SWCD held a board meeting to plan a cleanup of the waterways. This time, SWCD has the opportunity to help out in Euclid Creek, Tinker's Creek and Cahoon Creek, where the watersheds are in the Cuyahoga River Area of Concern. The organization would like to invite you to participate in one (or all) of the cleanup operations below.
Stafford Township, NJthesandpaper.net

‘Green Drinks’ Serves Up Eco-Friendly Conversations

Environmentally minded people are welcome to stop by for refreshments and conversation on Tuesday, July 6, at the Mainland Holiday Inn in Manahawkin from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The meeting is sponsored by Green Drinks, a loosely knit group of ecologically conscious people who hold informal networking meetings. “We will...
Pittsburgh, PALaw.com

Thomson Hine Sues Pittsburgh Zoo, Aquarium on Behalf of Cleveland Zoo Over Lantern Festival

Cleveland Metroparks sued the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium for trademark infringement and unfair competition Friday in Ohio Northern District Court over its promotion of an Asian Lantern Festival light show. The suit, filed by Thompson Hine, claims that Pittsburgh Zoo copied the idea and the name from an annual event run by Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:21-cv-01284, Board of Park Commissioners of the Cleveland Metropolitan Park District v. Zoological Society of Pittsburgh.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
James Stephens

Cleveland Metroparks presents Ride the Beach

CLEVELAND, OH — Cleveland Metroparks Mounted Unit is proud to offer our Ride the Beach fundraiser for its 4th consecutive year! Thanks to the generous support of our presenting sponsor NOPEC and the continued support of Big Dee’s Tack and Vet Supply and the Cuyahoga County Ohio Horse Council, the Mounted Unit looks forward to sharing our beautiful Lakefront Reservation with you!
KidsEarth 911

5 Ideas for Eco-Friendly Summer Fun With Kids

In the heat of the summer, anyone with children can benefit from a few tips on how to have kid-friendly fun while also being environmentally thoughtful. Check out these five ideas for eco-friendly summer fun with your kids. 1. Nature Scavenger Hunt. Getting your kids outside and away from their...
New York City, NYTime Out Global

4th of July Weekend at Time Out Market New York

Time Out Market New York is open on the 4th of July, and all weekend long, to slake your festive food and beer desires—no grocery shopping or cooking required. Here, we’ve rounded up the best fête feast combinations whether you’re hungry for vegan and vegetarian fare, looking to sink your teeth into some meat, wish to cool down with ice cream or you favor cookout classics. Head to the Market, treat yourself to one of these pre-curated meals and have an amazing 4th on the DUMBO waterfront.
FestivalEcho Press

Osakis Festival ends with a parade and water fight

The Osakis Festival wrapped up its events on Sunday, June 20, with a parade followed by its annual water fight hosted by the Osakis Fire Department. The water fight is usually fought between the Osakis Fire Department and other fire departments from the area. However, this year it was opened up to local businesses to compete against each other.
north-platte.ne.us

Summer Paper Lanterns Workshop

Sign up for this Friday’s Creation Station Workshop (June 25th) to make a paper lantern. This workshop was a hit with participants in January 2020. Now, we have new designs to choose from. We have two workshop times for this 1-hour workshop. Choose from 10 AM and 2 PM. This workshop is for ages 12 and up. Cost is $4.00 a person for one lantern. You do need to pre-register so we can prepare your selected design on the laser cutter. You will assemble the lantern during the workshop. Sign up here: https://north-platte.libcal.com.
Posted by
Portland Tribune

The Meadowlark Mercantile mixes eco-friendly with vintage finds

The fun, boutique store in Sherwood features eco-friendly products and some funny signs. Inspired in part by Oregon's state bird, the Western Meadowlark, Jamie Jones has started a new business in Sherwood, The Meadowlark Mercantile, which features clothing, accessories, bath and body products, as well as fun home décor items.
Lenoir City, TNNews-Herald.net

Festival of Friends returns to thrill

Several people with disabilities used a special ski for some summer fun Saturday in Fort Loudoun Lake. Festival of Friends made a big return to Lenoir City Park after being forced to cancel last year due to COVID-19. “What we found is that the majority of folks that we run...
LifestylePosted by
1808Delaware

Summer Road Trip: 1,000 Lanterns Will Transport You Far Away

This year we’re continuing our weekly look at unique events and attractions that are within an easy driving distance of Delaware County. We call these “Summer Road Trips.” Of course, we regularly feature the many extraordinary places to visit right here in Delaware County and encourage our readers to get out and experience what is on offer in our own backyard.