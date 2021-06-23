Great changes in Marshall

For Father’s Day this past weekend, and on other occasions, I have received T-shirts with my favorite character on them: Snoopy. As it happens, the vast majority of those T-shirts are blue, my favorite color. So this time Snoopy stands with slit eyes and a big smile holding a flower pot with a small twig of a tree on which is perched his (and my) pal, Woodstock, singing a happy note. The message printed on the shirt is, “There is always something to be grateful for…”