Obituary, David L. Duncan, 69

David Luther Duncan, of the Buffalo community in Oneida, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. He was 69. Life: Born Dec. 31, 1951 in Scott County, David was the son of the late Rev. Luther and Gertie Acres Duncan. He was saved and professed his hope in the Lord in 2004. He had a beautiful testimony of being saved in the woods while on a dozer — just him and the Lord. He loved the Lord and all of his family, and his biggest desire was for all of his family and friends to be saved. He worried that some of his family are not saved and wouldn’t make it to Heaven, and he didn’t want to be separated for eternity.