Anne Hathaway Is Wanted in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ The Scene between Andy and Nate was cut from the film.

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway deliver commanding performances in The Devil Wears Prada, which marks its 15th anniversary. This is a film that really shows us what it means to be a personal assistant. For better or worse, assistants can go through a personal hell just to still be employed at the end of the day. Lauren Weisberger draws on her personal experiences working for Anna Wintour at Vogue in the semi-biographical novel of which the film is based. Northwestern graduate and aspiring journalist Andrea “Andy” Sachs (Anne Hathaway) is hired as a personal assistant for Runway editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). It’s not her dream job and while “millions of girls would kill for” the position, Andy plans to stay just long enough to where she can move on as a writer.