Premier League

Chelsea are reportedly hoping to sign Gerard Moreno this summer.

By Helena Tuana
washingtonnewsday.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea are reportedly hoping to sign Gerard Moreno this summer. If Chelsea is unable to sign Erling Haaland this summer, they appear to have a backup plan. According to Fichajes of the Mirror, if the Blues fail to get the Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker, they will instead sign Gerard Moreno. The Villarreal striker, 29, may be snapped up for a fraction of the price of Haaland, with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel reportedly a big fan of the Spain international.

washingtonnewsday.com
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Sports
Country
Norway
News Break
Soccer
Country
Spain
News Break
F.C. Bayern Munich
News Break
Premier League
Country
Scotland
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueThe Independent

Chelsea turn to Gerard Moreno? Transfer news, rumours and gossip

Chelsea apparently have a back-up plan if they are unable to sign Erling Haaland this summer. The Mirror cites Fichajes as reporting that failing to secure the Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker will see the Blues instead recruit Gerard Moreno. The Villarreal forward, 29, could be scooped up for significantly less than Haaland, with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said to be a serious fan of the Spain international.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Manchester City step up their interest in Harry Kane with a £100MILLION assault launched in the hope of beating Chelsea and Manchester United to signing the England captain... but Daniel Levy still values his star man at £150m

Manchester City have launched their £100million assault on luring No 1 centre-forward target Harry Kane away from Tottenham this summer. It is understood City have expressed their intention to sign the England captain this summer to their Premier League rivals in recent days. Kane, 27, wants to leave Spurs ahead...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Report: Roman Abramovich to Bank Roll Summer Signings

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has made it clear to the hierarchy at Chelsea that he is ready to bankroll top-tier signings, if deals can be agreed this summer. The Blues have been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Inter Milan's Achraf Hakimi already this transfer window. It is...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Chelsea Plan N'Golo Kante Contract Offer

Chelsea are set to open talks with midfielder N'Golo Kante over a new long-term deal as the club look to tie the World Cup winner down. Kante currently has two years left to run on his existing deal and the midfielder has been pivotal in Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side that went on to win the Champions League.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Andreas Christensen could save Chelsea millions this summer

The Euros have been very enjoyable so far this summer and there have been some very good Chelsea performers amongst the ranks. Most notably Jorginho for Italy, Kai Havertz for Germany, and Andreas Christensen for Denmark, and it is the form of the latter who could genuinely save Chelsea millions of pounds this summer.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Giroud Sends Entourage to Sort Chelsea Future

AC Milan have already agreed a contract with Chelsea's Olivier Giroud with the French International's agents working to make sure the move happens, a report claims. It has previously been reported that Giroud has already accepted a contract with AC Milan despite a clause being triggered to extend his Chelsea contract in April.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Norwich interested in Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour — report

All Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour needed to show the world his potential as a player was 60 minutes of playing time against England for the Scottish national team at the Euros. While it is likely he was already high on several clubs’ loan shortlists for the summer, his performance against the Three Lions in the goalless draw between the two British sides might have pushed him up in the aforementioned preferences of Premier League teams looking to add quality to their midfield.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

AIK hoping Real Sociedad sell Arsenal, Chelsea target Isak

AIK have welcomed the prospect of Real Sociedad selling Alexander Isak this summer. Isak is being watched by Real Madrid, Chelsea and Arsenal at the Euros. Should the Swede leave La Real for his €70m buyout clause, former club AIK stand to earn €7-8m. AIK chairman Robert Falck told Fotbol...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Report: Chelsea's Valuation For Ziyech Revealed

Chelsea's valuation of midfielder Hakim Ziyech has been revealed amid AC Milan's interest in the Moroccan, according to reports. Ziyech has been linked with a move away after a tough first season in England, with Italian clubs Napoli and AC Milan interested in signing the Champions League winner. According to...