Chelsea are reportedly hoping to sign Gerard Moreno this summer. If Chelsea is unable to sign Erling Haaland this summer, they appear to have a backup plan. According to Fichajes of the Mirror, if the Blues fail to get the Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker, they will instead sign Gerard Moreno. The Villarreal striker, 29, may be snapped up for a fraction of the price of Haaland, with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel reportedly a big fan of the Spain international.washingtonnewsday.com