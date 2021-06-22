American Rescue Plan 2021 Child Tax Credit

The Child Tax Credit is a tax benefit to help families who are raising children. Through the American Rescue Plan, the tax credit has increased from $2,000 per child in 2020 to $3,600 for each child under age 6 and $3,000 for each child aged 6 to 17. To get money to families sooner, the IRS will send you half of your 2021 Child Tax Credit this year, starting in July. It will be broken up into monthly payments, which means payments of up to $300 per child under age 6 and $250 per child ages 6 to 17. You will get the remainder of the credit when you file your taxes next year.