Following a government announcement, Liverpool John Moores University has decided to postpone student graduations.

A total of 2,547 students completed associate, bachelor, or graduate degrees at Fort Hays State University in the spring 2021 term. Graduates are listed with their degrees and majors and, in parentheses, areas of concentration. The university conferred 544 graduate degrees (master’s, Education Specialist, and Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees), 1,957 bachelor’s degrees, and 46 associate degrees. Of those, 49 students graduated with two degrees. Graduates who requested privacy are included in the count but omitted from this listing.