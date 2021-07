The public listing for the most iconic doughnut shop in America glazed over expectations. Shares of Krispy Kreme made their highly anticipated return to public markets on Thursday after being taken private by JAB Holdings in 2016 for $1.35 billion. After shares started to trade Thursday afternoon, Krispy Kreme’s market cap rose to nearly $3 billion. By the end of the day, it had hit nearly $3.4 billion.