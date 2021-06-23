Cancel
Bismarck, ND

Central North Dakota remains in exceptional drought, other areas of state improved

Minot Daily News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a very small slice of optimism, a tiny sliver of hope, in the latest Drought Briefing issued by the National Weather Service in Bismarck. It may not be much of a change, but in a region mired in “exceptional” drought, any small fraction of possible improvement is notable. Tuesday’s...

www.minotdailynews.com
Minot, NDkvrr.com

Drought leads to skyrocketing wildfires in North Dakota

MINOT, N.D. – In drought-stricken North Dakota, wildfires have burned about 156 square miles of land across the state so far this year, more than seven times the amount from all of last year. The North Dakota Department of Emergency Services and North Dakota Forest Service say that nearly 1,400...
Animalskvrr.com

Drought may be driving up North Dakota pelican population

BISMARCK, N.D. – Abnormally dry weather may have helped boost the number of American white pelicans nesting in north-central North Dakota, considered North America’s largest refuge for the big-billed birds. Results of an aerial survey show 16,600 pelicans nesting at the Chase Lake National Wildlife Refuge, an increase of about...
Minot, NDKFYR-TV

Today’s North Dakota drought put in historical context

MINOT, N.D. – It’s not the first time that drought conditions have caused problems for farmers and ranchers throughout the state, but it may be the most impactful. Amanda Kopp and her family grow all sorts of crops. She said this year’s drought is the worst they and their neighbors...
Grand Forks, NDGrand Forks Herald

Letter: Vision Zero and North Dakota sports organizations team up to reduce traffic fatalities in the state

Vision Zero has found tremendous success in promoting a culture of personal responsibility through baseball games. We have partnered with the Bismarck Larks, the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, and West Fargo Baseball to put a strong emphasis on seat belt use and the dangers of drinking and driving, while encouraging fans to always wear their seat belt and to find a sober ride home through in-game commercials and signage.
PoliticsUS News and World Report

North Dakota Pheasant Estimate up but Drought Is Wild Card

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Wildlife officials say North Dakota’s spring pheasant population estimate is up 3% from last year, but worry that an extended drought could cut into hunting prospects in the fall. “The statewide number might be a bit misleading since we are notably down in the southwest, while...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

New COVID-19 Cases, Vaccinations, Remain Low in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D, (AP) — North Dakota health officials continue to document few new cases of COVID-19, but the state’s vaccination rate remains low as a new coronavirus variant that’s gaining a foothold around the country emerges in the state. Only 14 new virus cases were confirmed Saturday and just over...
Agriculturefroggyweb.com

North Dakota farmers want more flexibility in dealing with drought

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota agriculture officials are asking the federal government to give farmers and ranchers more flexibility in dealing with drought conditions that have parched the state. This week’s U.S. Drought Monitor map shows exceptional drought, the worst of four categories, covers about 18% of the state. The...
Minnesota StateINFORUM

Bankruptcies for North Dakota and western Minnesota

Benjamin James and Pamela Jean Pratt, Mandan, Chapter 7. Judith V. and John L. Nelson, Grand Forks, Chapter 7. Justin Brian and Sayna May Houdek, Fargo, Chapter 7. Bankruptcy filings from the following counties: Becker, Clay, Douglas, Grant, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Norman, Otter Tail, Polk, Traverse, Wadena and Wilkin. Jonathan Counard,...
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Longtime North Dakota veterinarian appointed to state post

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A longtime animal doctor from Hettinger has been named North Dakota's new state veterinarian and animal health division director, Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring announced Wednesday. Dr. Ethan Andress will take over for Dr. Susan Keller, who is retiring after serving the state for 23 years. Andress...
Mandan, NDBismarck Tribune

Mandan-area businessman is new North Dakota GOP chairman

North Dakota’s Republican Party has elected a Mandan-area businessman as its new chairman. The party’s State Committee on Saturday in Medora elected Perrie Schafer, of Captains Landing Township, in a 35-19 vote. The vote comes at a time when Republicans are dominating North Dakota politics but also experiencing intraparty unrest...
IndustryJamestown Sun

OTHER VIEWS: Project Tundra is risky, but it's a needed project in North Dakota — and the world

Of course it is. This isn’t news. But if it is completed, the project will see an existing coal-burning plant in central North Dakota fitted to capture carbon and store it safely underground. Pushing the project are Minnkota Power Cooperative, the Energy and Environmental Research Center at UND, the Lignite Energy Council and the North Dakota Industrial Commission. Its cost is expected to be somewhere around $1 billion.
Bismarck, NDmidfloridanewspapers.com

North Dakota deer hunting licenses remain after lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — More than 7,900 deer gun hunting licenses remain after North Dakota’s license lottery. The state this year is making 72,200 deer gun season licenses available. It’s the sixth consecutive year of an increase and the highest level of licenses in 10 years. More than 79,000 people...
Mandan, NDBismarck Tribune

Drought tour brings federal agriculture officials to North Dakota

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven during the start of a two-day drought tour of North Dakota told Mandan-area farmers and ranchers on Wednesday to be blunt with the two federal agriculture agency heads he brought with him. “Tell them what you need. Tell them what helps you,” said Hoeven, R-N.D. “I’m...
EducationMinot Daily News

North Dakota State president 'surprised' by critical review

FARGO (AP) — North Dakota State University President Dean Bresciani on Wednesday signed an agreement with the state Board of Higher Education to stay on the job for 18 more months, following a harsh performance review. The contract laid out by the board calls for Bresciani to serve out his...
Iowa StateWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Iowa’s drought outlook improves

DES MOINES — Intermittent rains and cooler temperatures led to an improved crop outlook for Iowa, although much of northwest and north-central Iowa still face severe to moderate drought or abnormally dry conditions, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor issued Thursday. Slightly more than one-third of Iowa showed severe...
Environmenttodayskccr.com

Drought Conditions Increase Across Central South Dakota

PIERRE — This week’s update of the U-S Drought Monitor for South Dakota shows drought conditions have gotten worse across the state. Extreme drought has formed along the lower Missouri River valley including southern Aurora County down to the Nebraska border. Extreme drought is also noted in northeast Potter and most of Faulk County along with northeast Dewey County. Severe drought has expanded west to include all of Stanley, Jones, Hughes, Lyman, Sully, Potter, Hand, Hyde, Buffalo, northern Aurora and Dewey County. Moderate drought has stabilized across Ziebach, Haakon, Jackson, Mellette and Tripp Counties. An area of central Pennington, Custer and northern Fall River Counties are listed as having no drought conditions. Ninety-eight and a half percent of South Dakota is included in some level of drought. Ninety percent is moderate drought or higher. Sixty-three percent is severe drought or higher and 10-point-five percent is extreme drought or higher.
Minot, NDKFYR-TV

Delta Variant found in North Dakota

MINOT, N.D.- The North Dakota Department of Health has confirmed one case of the Delta variant. The case came from an adult who was not hospitalized. The CDC predicts that 32% of the variant cases in the Midwest region are the Delta variant. It is predicted to become the dominant...