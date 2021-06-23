Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Brexit news – live: Roaming charges return for millions as UK ‘confident’ EU will fold over Northern Ireland

By Tom Batchelor and Chiara Giordano
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jY4qf_0aciP1dA00

Cabinet minister Brandon Lewis has expressed confidence that the EU will agree to changes to the Brexit deal covering Northern Ireland, ahead of a deadline next week.

The Northern Ireland secretary told the Commons Northern Ireland affairs committee fixes to the accord were necessary and that he was “optimistic” they would happen.

It comes amid reports that the EU is set to grant the UK an extension to grace periods on imported chilled meats – amounting to a temporary ceasefire in the so-called “sausage trade war”.

The UK marks five years since the Brexit referendum on Wednesday amid an ongoing row over trade with Northern Ireland.

Boris Johnson acknowledged the fifth anniversary of the vote by claiming it was his “mission” to use the UK’s new position in the world to deliver a better future for the British people.

However, there was embarrassment for the PM as millions of Britons were hit with the return of mobile phone roaming charges that are outlawed within the EU — ending one of the most tangible benefits of EU membership in recent years.

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

163K+
Followers
86K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Lewis
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Uk#Eu Membership#Eu#Cabinet#British#Britons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
KRMG

Over 6 million EU citizens apply to settle in post-Brexit UK

LONDON — (AP) — More than 6 million European Union citizens applied to settle in the U.K. before the end-June deadline that the British government had imposed as part of the country's departure from the bloc. In a statement Friday, Britain's Home Office said of the 6.02 million people who...
Europekfgo.com

Britain and EU must fix Northern Ireland protocol, PM Johnson says

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said that disagreement with the European Union over the Northern Irish Brexit protocol could be sorted out with goodwill and patience but that the current arrangements did need to be fixed. “One of the things that we’re talking about, as...
Politicsmanisteenews.com

UK's Labour ekes out win in traditional northern stronghold

LONDON (AP) — Labour leader Keir Starmer breathed a sigh of relief Friday after the party eked out victory in a special election in one of its northern strongholds, easing discontent after a series of poor showings by Britain’s main opposition party. Starmer praised Kim Leadbeater’s 323-vote triumph in the...
Relationship AdviceWNCY

Britain’s cabinet office minister and wife to divorce

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s cabinet office minister Michael Gove, one of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s most senior ministers, has separated from his wife and they are planning to divorce, the couple spokesperson said on Friday. “It is an entirely amicable separation and there is no one else involved. They have...
Worldmoneyweek.com

An unwelcome return for roaming charges in the EU

When the Brexit transition period ended in January, all the UK’s major mobile-phone networks – EE, O2, Three and Vodafone – promised us that they wouldn’t be reintroducing fees for using our phones in Europe. Roaming charges had been banned within the European Union since 2017, but the UK’s decision to leave the single market meant these restrictions would no longer apply – both for UK users roaming in the EU and vice versa. However, the Brexit trade deal that the UK and EU agreed in December 2020 included a clause for “transparent and reasonable rates for international mobile roaming services”, which held out the possibility that regulatory and competitive pressures would prevent a return to the bad old days of huge phone bills for holidaymakers and business travellers.
Elections104.1 WIKY

Britain’s parties fight for votes in northern England

LONDON (Reuters) – Voters in a northern English region were casting their ballots on Thursday in a new test of whether British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can extend his Conservative Party’s control over traditionally opposition-supporting areas. The constituency Batley and Spen, which has voted for the opposition Labour Party since...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

DUP leader rocked by resignation on first day in charge

New Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has been rocked by the resignation of one of his party’s representatives at Stormont on his first full day in charge.Alex Easton, the North Down MLA, has announced his decision to quit the DUP – citing a lack of “respect, discipline or decency” in the party.“I have had to stand back and watch as colleagues tear themselves apart, brief against other colleagues and run to the media in order to hurt each other on a daily basis,” said Mr Easton.“There is no respect, discipline or decency, I have just had enough,”...
ElectionsUS News and World Report

In Boost to Starmer, UK Labour Wins Election Reprieve in North England

LONDON (Reuters) -British Labour leader Keir Starmer received a boost in northern England on Friday, fighting off a challenge from the governing Conservatives to hang on to a parliamentary seat that if lost, would have heaped pressure on him to stand down. The victory for Labour, which saw 13,296 to...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
The Independent

Brexit: Truce agreed with EU to delay ban on sale of chilled meats to Northern Ireland

A truce has been reached to delay a ban on the sale of chilled meats across the Irish Sea – but it will last only until the end of September.The deal with the EU will force the UK to abide by Brussels’ food standards rules, but the UK government insists that does not amount to the “dynamic alignment” it opposes.Ministers believe the agreement “allows for further discussions to continue on a permanent solution” to end the “sausage wars”.But the European Commission immediately insisted there were “strong conditions attached”, warning Boris Johnson: “We are not issuing a blank cheque.”The EU...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Irish government urges Britain to ‘show some honesty’ on Brexit

Britain should "show some honesty" about what it signed up to over Brexit, Ireland's foreign minister has said. Speaking during a panel discussion Simon Coveney, a veteran of the exit negotiations, said calls to scrap the Northern Ireland protocol from some unionists were not "realistic".His comments come as the EU is expected agree to an extension of grace periods on goods travelling between Ireland and Northern Ireland, in a concession to the UK.The British government says the conditions of the Brexit deal for Northern Ireland, if strictly implemented, would be too damaging for businesses – and claims the EU is...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Brexit: High Court throws out bid to overturn deal for Northern Ireland as unlawful

Opponents of the Northern Ireland Protocol have been dealt a blow after the High Court threw out a bid for the Brexit deal to be declared unlawful.Unionist leaders launched the legal challenge in protest at the agreement – signed by Boris Johnson and the EU – creating a trade border in the Irish Sea, disrupting supplies.But a judge in the Belfast court ruled that the EU Withdrawal Act overrides claims that the Protocol breaches the Acts of Union between Britain and Ireland.The challenge was brought by leading Unionists including Arlene Foster, the former DUP leader, and David Trimble, an architect...
PoliticsBBC

PMQs: Blackford and Johnson on settled status for EU citizens in UK

PMQs: Blackford and Johnson on settled status for EU citizens in UK. The settled status scheme could see “thousands of our friends and neighbours” become illegal immigrants due to a backlog in processing claims, Ian Blackford MP has told PMQs. The SNP Westminster leader said it was “shameful” and the...
EconomyTelegraph

Post-Brexit state aid sets up battle between Sturgeon and Westminster

It has been described as a “quicker and more flexible” alternative to Europe’s state aid regime, designed to free Britain from the shackles of Brussels bureaucracy and turbocharge UK industries. But rows are already brewing over Boris Johnson’s Subsidy Control Bill, which will apply to the devolved administrations in Scotland,...
Politicswincountry.com

Northern Ireland High Court rejects challenge to Brexit Protocol

BELFAST (Reuters) -Northern Ireland’s High Court on Wednesday rejected a challenge by the region’s largest pro-British parties to part of Britain’s divorce deal with the European Union, saying the Northern Ireland Protocol was consistent with British and EU law. The court said Britain’s EU withdrawal agreement, which effectively left Northern...
EuropeSeattle Times

Britain and the EU defer action on Northern Ireland

LONDON — Britain and the European Union have called a truce in the “sausage wars.” But far from being settled, this bitter dispute over breakfast links raises vexing questions about the future of Northern Ireland. After weeks of sometimes angry negotiations, the two sides agreed Wednesday to a three-month delay...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

EU set to scrutinise UK government’s post-Brexit state aid scheme

Boris Johnson’s government is set to unveil its plans for new state aid rules – claiming they will make the post-Brexit system for business subsidies “agile and flexible”.The EU Commission is expected to scrutinise the proposals when the Subsidy Control Bill is introduced to parliament on Wednesday to make sure they comply with the Brexit agreement.State aid was a major point of contention during Brexit negotiations: any move too far from Brussels’ standards on the subsidies used to boost chosen industries could provoke retribution.Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng claimed the system would become “more agile and flexible” without a return to the “1970s...
PoliticsThe Independent

Watch live as Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer at PMQs

Boris Johnson is facing Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs for the first time since the Matt Hancock scandal. The prime minister will likely face questions about his failure to sack the health secretary on Friday when footage emerged of Mr Hancock kissing his adviser and flouting social distancing rules.