Chelsea turn to Gerard Moreno? Transfer news, rumours and gossip

By Independent TV
The Independent
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea apparently have a back-up plan if they are unable to sign Erling Haaland this summer. The Mirror cites Fichajes as reporting that failing to secure the Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker will see the Blues instead recruit Gerard Moreno. The Villarreal forward, 29, could be scooped up for significantly less than Haaland, with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said to be a serious fan of the Spain international.

