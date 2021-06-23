Chelsea turn to Gerard Moreno? Transfer news, rumours and gossip

With rumours swirling about transfers for Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland, let’s take a look at some of the potential permutations, and what they could mean for BVB going into the 2021/2022 season. At this time, Sancho is ebbing ever closer to a move to Manchester United, while Erling Haaland has been courted casually by Real Madrid and more closely by Chelsea. It remains to be seen whether either team will stump up the cash for his mammoth potential fee, but if they were to do so, it would give Marco Rose a LOT to work with in the first transfer window of his tenure.