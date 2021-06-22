Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Caldwell, OH

Paul Gill

Daily Jeffersonian
 16 days ago

Caldwell - Paul R. Gill, age 84, of Caldwell, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Father's Day, June 20, 2021. It was only appropriate for him to leave this world on the day designated to honor fathers. He was born January 7, 1937, in Caldwell, son of the late Charles H. and Freda Roehrig Gill. Paul graduated from Caldwell High School in 1956 and married his high school sweetheart, Jessie June Pickenpaugh Gill. Paul worked for Caldwell Produce as the milkman while they started their family of four children. He then went on the road with Taylor Construction, where he earned his Operating Engineer License. He loved operating heavy equipment and built roads and sewer lines for many years. In 1970, he began a new career with Marietta Coal Company of St. Clairsville, Ohio. He was employed there for 51 years and worked his way up to the President of Operations. Paul never retired. He valued his work and the connections made over the years. He had a positive influence on everyone he met. He continued to work with John Nicolozakes at Georgetown Vineyards and will be missed by everyone.

www.daily-jeff.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Obituaries
State
Florida State
City
Caldwell, OH
City
Florida, OH
City
Troy, OH
Caldwell, OH
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Football#Basketball#Gardening#Caldwell High School#Caldwell Produce#Marietta Coal Company#Operations#Georgetown Vineyards#Trate#Custom Hardwoods#Laser Engraving#P O Box 24
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden says Afghans must decide own future; U.S. to leave on Aug. 31

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday strongly defended his decision to pull U.S. military forces out of Afghanistan, saying the Afghan people must decide their own future and that he would not consign another generation of Americans to the 20-year war. Speaking in the White House...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy