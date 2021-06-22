Caldwell - Paul R. Gill, age 84, of Caldwell, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Father's Day, June 20, 2021. It was only appropriate for him to leave this world on the day designated to honor fathers. He was born January 7, 1937, in Caldwell, son of the late Charles H. and Freda Roehrig Gill. Paul graduated from Caldwell High School in 1956 and married his high school sweetheart, Jessie June Pickenpaugh Gill. Paul worked for Caldwell Produce as the milkman while they started their family of four children. He then went on the road with Taylor Construction, where he earned his Operating Engineer License. He loved operating heavy equipment and built roads and sewer lines for many years. In 1970, he began a new career with Marietta Coal Company of St. Clairsville, Ohio. He was employed there for 51 years and worked his way up to the President of Operations. Paul never retired. He valued his work and the connections made over the years. He had a positive influence on everyone he met. He continued to work with John Nicolozakes at Georgetown Vineyards and will be missed by everyone.