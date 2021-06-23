Alumni Darcy Prevost, M.F.A. ’09, creates things larger than life

Two recent alumni published a book on April 22, called “Jenny Saves a Convertible” to inspire young children to explore the world around them through an engineering lens. “Jenny saves a convertible is about a young girl who works with her grandpa on cars, and you follow her journey as she learns about them,” said Taylor Tucker, recent graduate and the author of the book. “While she works with him, she has a dream of fixing up and driving her own car, and you get to see how that plays out in the story.”