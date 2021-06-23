Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Irvine, CA

Alumni Darcy Prevost, M.F.A. ’09, creates things larger than life

uci.edu
 13 days ago

If you’ve seen Disney+’s original TV series, Earth to Ned, you’ve seen the work of Darcy Prevost, a UCI alumnus who worked as the production designer on the show. Prevost, who has worked for several major television companies including HBO, ABC Studios and Warner Bros., completed her Bachelor of Arts in Architecture and Theatre Arts at the University of Pittsburgh in 2005. She then began her Master’s program at UC Irvine, graduating with an M.F.A. in Set Design in 2009.

www.arts.uci.edu
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Irvine, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Irvine, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Henson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#F A#M F A#Uci#Hbo#Abc Studios#Uc Irvine#Set Design#Styrofoam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Disney
Related
Beauty & Fashionlongisland.com

LongHouse Reserve Presents: Jack, Larger than Life

Join LongHouse Reserve this Saturday, June 26 at 5pm for the opening reception of Jack, Larger than Life, an exhibition celebrating the extraordinary life and work of LongHouse founder Jack Lenor Larsen. Honoring Jack's generous, generative spirit, this exhibition is an invitation to "open eyes to alternatives." His innovative textiles...
MuseumsMinnesota Daily

Bell Museum opens larger-than-life bug exhibit

Fearful of bugs? Rest assured, you are not walking into your own personal nightmare. With interactive activities, fascinating facts and magnificent 3D renderings, the Bell Museum’s latest exhibit has plenty to offer for even the biggest entomophobe. Running now through Sept. 14, Bugs: Outside the Box brings the insect world...
MoviesMovieWeb

Jack Black Falls Hard for Ice Cube's Mom in Oh Hell No

The combination of School of Rock star Jack Black and 22 Jump Street's Ice Cube is oh so good that it's incredible no one has thought of pairing them up before. Well, paired up they are for Sony Pictures' upcoming comedy Oh Hell No, which is set to be directed by Bad Trip helmer Kitao Sakurai, with Matt Tolmach producing through his Matt Tolmach Productions with Black and Roz Music.
Dallas, TXudallas.edu

Friends, Former Colleagues Remember Larger-Than-Life Jim Fougerousse

Credited with helping begin both the University of Dallas Rome Program and the university’s longstanding tradition of celebrating Groundhog Day, James Fougerousse, Ph.D., BA ’67, had a “larger than life” personality in the words of friends and former colleagues. Fougerousse passed away on Feb. 22 in Schwarzach am Pongau, Austria,...
MusicThe Eagle Times

Eschewing stardom, yet larger than life: A tribute to fiddler David Kaynor

When David Kaynor passed away June 1 after a three-year battle with ALS in Northampton, Massachusetts, Vermont musicians and other New Englanders lost a leader and mentor whose influence inspired many to play and learn different musical genres. Kaynor, a fiddler, dance caller and composer of traditional music and expert...
Books & LiteratureDaily Illini

Alumni create engineering-themed children’s books

Two recent alumni published a book on April 22, called “Jenny Saves a Convertible” to inspire young children to explore the world around them through an engineering lens. “Jenny saves a convertible is about a young girl who works with her grandpa on cars, and you follow her journey as she learns about them,” said Taylor Tucker, recent graduate and the author of the book. “While she works with him, she has a dream of fixing up and driving her own car, and you get to see how that plays out in the story.”
Moviesrnbcincy.com

Fourth ‘Friday’ Film Delayed (Again) Following Development Wars With Ice Cube & Warner Bros.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. One of the most sacred movie franchises in Black movie history is without a doubt the Friday films. After losing John “Pops” Witherspoon back in October 2019, and then infamous bully Tiny “Zeus” Lister Jr. aka Deebo late last year, many have been hoping to see at the very least one final film that honors both iconic characters while also bringing on the laughs once again.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jurassic World Evolution 2 Will Feature Larger Maps Than The First Game

Dinosaurs do not go out of style. Jurassic World Evolution 2 is one of the surprises that were announced at the time of E3 2021 and Summer Game Fest 2021, a sequel that is built from the foundations of the original game, but that extend the experience with improvements and news. In an interview with Game Informer, director Richard Newbold has confirmed that this new production will incorporate larger maps, as well as other features to consider.
Visual Artanimatedviews.com

Pixar Character Art Director Deanna Marsigliese plunges into the art of

In Disney Pixar’s latest gem, Luca, the three main protagonists are planning to take part in a race called the “Portorosso Cup,” organized by a certain “Signora Marsigliese.” This is a nod, as Pixar likes to do them, to Character Art Director Deanna Marsigliese, who was revealed to wide audience in the Disney+ series Inside Pixar, in which she presented the wire sculptures that inspired the design of the Counselors, or “Jerries”, in Disney Pixar’s Soul – pure genius!
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Beverly Hillbillies’: When and How Did Granny Actor Irene Ryan Die?

Beverly Hillbillies icon Irene Ryan died relatively young in 1973, a story that tragically begins with a live Broadway performance. After her incredible turn as “Granny” on The Beverly Hillbillies, Irene Ryan would be cast in the prestigious Broadway production of Pippin. Ryan took on the role of Berthe, directed by stage icon Bob Fosse. Within, she would perform the number “No Time at All,” and bring the house down every time.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Noah Hawley talks FX’s Alien TV series, confirms “it’s not a Ripley story”

Since picking up the IP as part of the 20th Century Fox acquisition, The Walt Disney Company has wasted little time in putting the Alien brand to use. The comic book license is already up and running at Marvel, and it was announced this past December that Ridley Scott is teaming with Fargo and Legion creator Noah Hawley to bring the franchise to the small screen for the very first time with a live-action TV series at FX.
Enid, OKenidbuzz.com

Darci Lynne To Perform In Enid

ENID, OK - America’s Got Talent winner Darci Lynne announced she will be making a tour stop in Enid, Oklahoma on August 28. Darci Lynne: My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not) is set to bring her puppets and her gifted signing voice to the Stride Bank Center, which is sure to be a treat for an audience of all ages.
Detroit, MIwmagazine.com

Queer Love in Color Tells a More Inclusive Love Story

On Easter Day in 1967, Mike attended his first church service at a new congregation in Detroit, Michigan. It was there that he met Phil—a fellow newcomer who, unlike himself, had been out his whole life. It wasn’t long before they moved in together—first outside the city, then at a farmhouse that cost $90 a month. And, as Phil told the visual editor, journalist, and documentarian Jamal Jordan, they’ve spent “every night together for over forty years.”
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Our Kind of People: Nadine Ellis to Star In FOX Drama Following Recasting

Our Kind of People has had a role recast ahead of the start of production. Nadine Ellis (Shameless, Greenhouse Academy) is replacing LeToya Luckett and will join Yaya DaCosta, Morris Chestnut, and Joe Morton in the series. It’s based on the book Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class by Lawrence Graham Otis. The project comes from writer/executive producer Karin Gist and executive producer Lee Daniels.

Comments / 0

Community Policy