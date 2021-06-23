Alumni Darcy Prevost, M.F.A. ’09, creates things larger than life
If you’ve seen Disney+’s original TV series, Earth to Ned, you’ve seen the work of Darcy Prevost, a UCI alumnus who worked as the production designer on the show. Prevost, who has worked for several major television companies including HBO, ABC Studios and Warner Bros., completed her Bachelor of Arts in Architecture and Theatre Arts at the University of Pittsburgh in 2005. She then began her Master’s program at UC Irvine, graduating with an M.F.A. in Set Design in 2009.www.arts.uci.edu