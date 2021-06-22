Mildred Oakley Jr.

Mildred "Millie" and Harry R. "Bud" Oakley, Jr. were married on June 12, 1960 at the Beckett Avenue United Methodist Church in Cambridge, OH. Mildred was not only a homemaker raising four children, she was a Military Spouse throughout Harry's 35 years of faithful and honorable service in the U.S. Air Force. Harry's assignments took the family across the United States, to Japan, and to Guam. As the children left the nest, Mildred became a Military Mom as three children entered military service (Air Force, Army, and Coast Guard). Upon Harry's retirement from the U.S. Air Force in 1993, Mildred and Harry moved to Avon Park, FL. Mildred was a resident of Avon Park, FL for 28 years. Mildred enjoyed family time, gardening, reading, and she loved her cats and dogs.