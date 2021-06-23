Ridgway Borough Council approves Occupational Tax Ballot Initiative

RIDGWAY--No members of the public turned up for the public hearing for the Ridgway Borough Councils' proposed elimination of the longstanding Occupational Tax. The Council approved moving ahead with the ballot initiative, which will seek to end the tax on Borough residents. The resulting loss in income would be offset by a slight increase in the Earned Income Tax (EIT), which is currently collected at the rate of 0.5% but would rise to 0.67% under the new plan. This would eliminate the annual mailing of Occupational Tax forms to residents. The tax would be based on actual income, not job title as is currently the case, which is described as a more "fair" tax as those who make more in a specific job would pay a larger amount than those with a similar job make less. For example, a bank teller that has been employed for 20 years, based on raises and cost of living adjustments, is paid more hourly than a new employee, but under the existing occupational tax, they pay the same amount. The new EIT based on income eliminates that discrepancy. The Borough's initiative is similar, but separate from the Ridgway Area School District's attempt to do the same thing. Both questions will be on the ballot in November.