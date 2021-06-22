Cancel
Five temporary dental training license licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 62002 during 2021

By Metro East Sun
Metro East Sun
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least five temporary dental training license licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 62002 during 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business...

metroeastsun.com
